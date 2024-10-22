Leaked multiplayer Pokemon game footage reveals mounts in action and a gun

More Pokemon leaks have dropped, revealing a co-op multiplayer game focusing on rampaging and mounting mons as well as a gun.

The last few weeks have been wild for Pokemon fans, as Game Freak suffered a massive data leak, revealing all sorts of unpublished game builds, content, and so much more. Among these leaks is a Pokemon game described to have similar gameplay to Splatoon.

Codenamed “Synapse,” there’s now more information about what this game is all about. As shared by Centro LEAKS via a post on X, this is an “online co-op battling Pokemon game” where players can ride Pokemon and engage in fights.

As the player, your main objective is to essentially “defeat and ride rampaging Pokemon.” Some gameplay footage has also been leaked, showcasing different mons as mounts.

While mounting a Pokemon, the gameplay footage also showed that you can attack by throwing a Poke Ball of another mon, which will lead them to use their abilities.

Overall, the premise seems like an online co-op Pokemon game would look like – but there’s one interesting addition. Just like the description from an earlier leak, this game also featured a gun.

The leaked images showed a gun that looks more like a can of spray, fitting to the information the game looks to be inspired from Splatoon. There’s no footage of this being in action gameplay-wise, but it’s already looking like a fresh addition to the franchise.

Some other features that were leaked also revealed that you can customize mons with painting marks and that the game was initially planned for Nintendo Switch and mobile.

According to leaked information, the game was initially codenamed “Rodeo.” Speculations hinted that Project Rodeo was canceled, and the concept was “re-taken by ILCA/Game Freak under the new codename Synapse.”

Though it’s unclear if this game will see the light of day, a new version of the game is “potentially still being made,” according to leaks.