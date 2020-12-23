100% accurate Smash Ultimate prophet makes 3 more Fighter Pass Vol 2 DLC predictions

A Smash Ultimate fan who correctly predicted that Min Min, Steve and Sephiroth would be coming as Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC still has three more guesses that may tell us who the remaining characters are.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has the biggest cast of fighters in any game yet, with characters ranging from all sorts of different genres. It would seem like almost no video game character is off-limits, which further makes these predictions all the more special.

Players predicting certain DLC fighters isn’t anything new. It seems like everyone under the sun has made guesses at some point. Out of these, many have gotten one or two right, especially when there is some hint as to who the next one may be.

However, the fact that this anonymous user was able to correctly predict three of the DLC so far in a single post is astronomical to the point where the individual may even have some ties to Nintendo.

The May 11th post was made on a message board in which users were asked to predict the six fighters of the second pass. In addition to the three that the user got right already, they also guessed who the three other final fighters will be.

Firstly, the anonymous prophet listed Ryu Hayabusa from the Ninja Gaiden series. Ryu has long been a popular fan-favorite candidate and one who has been rumored to come to Smash for a long time.

Given Nintendo’s relationship with Koei Tecmo, the Ninja Gaiden protagonist seems like a pretty safe pick, even for Smash standards.

The next two predictions come from Western developers, which are a rarity to see in Smash Bros, so if they come true it would be very special. The user’s two picks were Rayman and Doomguy.

Rayman is a character who Ubisoft have been vocal about wanting to see added to Smash at some point. A message on the Ubisoft Club App even stated, “Here’s hoping Rayman will be part of the next Fighters Pass,” after Byleth was announced.

Doomguy, of course, needs no introduction and, like many devs, Bethesda has discussed the possibility of the character coming to Smash, though it seems like nothing came of those conversations with Nintendo.

Notably absent from the predictions are Master Chief and Crash Bandicoot, two iconic video game mascots that many fans want to see join the roster at some point.

We’ll have to wait and see if the rest of the predictions turn out to be accurate, but so far, the user’s guesses have been simply flawless.