100% accurate Smash Ultimate prophet makes 3 more Fighter Pass Vol 2 DLC predictions

Published: 23/Dec/2020 21:08

by Michael Gwilliam
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

A Smash Ultimate fan who correctly predicted that Min Min, Steve and Sephiroth would be coming as Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC still has three more guesses that may tell us who the remaining characters are.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has the biggest cast of fighters in any game yet, with characters ranging from all sorts of different genres. It would seem like almost no video game character is off-limits, which further makes these predictions all the more special.

Players predicting certain DLC fighters isn’t anything new. It seems like everyone under the sun has made guesses at some point. Out of these, many have gotten one or two right, especially when there is some hint as to who the next one may be.

However, the fact that this anonymous user was able to correctly predict three of the DLC so far in a single post is astronomical to the point where the individual may even have some ties to Nintendo.

Sephiroth attacks Cloud
Nintendo
The user correctly predicted all the DLC, including Sephiroth.

The May 11th post was made on a message board in which users were asked to predict the six fighters of the second pass. In addition to the three that the user got right already, they also guessed who the three other final fighters will be.

Firstly, the anonymous prophet listed Ryu Hayabusa from the Ninja Gaiden series. Ryu has long been a popular fan-favorite candidate and one who has been rumored to come to Smash for a long time.

Given Nintendo’s relationship with Koei Tecmo, the Ninja Gaiden protagonist seems like a pretty safe pick, even for Smash standards.

4chan Smash prediction
4chan
Doomguy, Rayman and Ryu Hayabusa are predicted.

The next two predictions come from Western developers, which are a rarity to see in Smash Bros, so if they come true it would be very special. The user’s two picks were Rayman and Doomguy.

Rayman is a character who Ubisoft have been vocal about wanting to see added to Smash at some point. A message on the Ubisoft Club App even stated, “Here’s hoping Rayman will be part of the next Fighters Pass,” after Byleth was announced.

Doomguy, of course, needs no introduction and, like many devs, Bethesda has discussed the possibility of the character coming to Smash, though it seems like nothing came of those conversations with Nintendo.

Doomslayer kills Bowser in Smash Ultimate
Dexerto
Fans are still eager for Doomslayer to come to Smash.

Notably absent from the predictions are Master Chief and Crash Bandicoot, two iconic video game mascots that many fans want to see join the roster at some point.

We’ll have to wait and see if the rest of the predictions turn out to be accurate, but so far, the user’s guesses have been simply flawless.

Apex Legends

Is there cross progression in Apex Legends with PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC?

Published: 23/Dec/2020 20:09

by Alan Bernal
apex legends cross progression
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have brought Apex Legends to virtually every platform under the sun, making many wonder if the developers would also add cross-progression to the game.

Apex launched in February of 2019, and players have since poured thousands of hours in the Arena, collecting everything from banners, cosmetics, gun charms, and much more. Since the battle royale is now gracing everything from Steam to the Nintendo Switch, cross-progression saves are something many people are interested in for Apex.

Cross progression lets people connect their accounts across platforms. This gives people the ability to seamlessly access their unlocked content from one console to the next.

The feature has been somewhat applied to Apex Legends, giving community members a taste of how convenient it could actually be in its application.

apex legends nintendo switch cross progression
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends players have been asking for cross progression well before it migrated to Steam and Switch.

Does Apex Legends have cross progression?

At the moment, Respawn haven’t found a way to introduce cross-progression into their battle royale. There is a semblance of such a feature between Origin users and the recently released Steam version of Apex Legends.

The devs consider the two online marketplaces individual platforms, but not the same can be said for the PlayStation 4/5 and the Xbox lineup of consoles.

Respawn said that it was “easier (to implement cross-progression) with Steam because it’s at launch,” unlike merging saves between Xbox and PlayStation accounts seeing as “users may have multiple accounts to merge or use,” according to Respawn Game Director Chad Grenier.

This is a glaring omission for one of the most popular battle royales on the market. And it isn’t lost on the developers, either.

apex legends steam
Respawn Entertainment
Cross progression is somewhat available in Apex Legends for Steam and Origin.

When will cross-progression come to Apex Legends?

Respawn have touched the topic on a number of occasions, and it’s becoming more and more promising that, one day, Apex Legends will have cross-progression to make the switch between platforms easier for players.

Back in late November, Respawn Design Director Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord responded to a request for it: “We hear you, and know that people want it. I want it too. We can’t talk about anything that hasn’t been announced though, sorry.”

You can be sure that the Apex Legends developers are going to look at the best way to broadly implement cross-progression across all major platforms, but only time will tell when it’ll actually come.