Sykkuno says he was mistaken for Pokimane by fan at TwitchCon partner party

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Sykkuno says he was mistaken for iiTzTimmy and Pokimane while attending TwitchCon for the first time in years.

Sykkuno has amassed quite the following on Twitch over the years, with nearly 4M followers on his channel.

He moved to YouTube Gaming in 2022 after four years of constant streams on Twitch, but returned to the Amazon-owned platform just two years later.

With his return to Twitch and renewal of his partner status, Sykkuno attended the Partners-only party at TwitchCon San Diego, but it didn’t go quite as planned.

In his first stream back following the event, Sykkuno revealed that he was mistaken for two other massive Twitch stars – iiTzTimmy and Pokimane.

“You know what was really sad?” he asked. “I went to the partner party at TwitchCon… I didn’t know a single person there. I walked in… most of them didn’t know me. Some girl walked up to me and said ‘Are you iiTzTimmy?'”

He added that the streamer who asked him the question said she thought they looked the same, which he disagreed with. “He looks way cooler than me,” Sykkuno said.

But that wasn’t the only creator Sykkuno was mistaken for at TwitchCon San Diego.

“One dude thought I was Pokimane,” he added. “Me and my friend group used to be popping off on Twitch, everyone used to know us. Now they know us so little. Guy thought I was Pokimane. I wasn’t sure if he was trolling at first… but like, he thought I was Pokimane for real.

“I guess he didn’t know Pokimane is a girl. My friend told me next time that happens, tell him you’re Pokimane and take a picture with him. Have him tag [her] in it.”

This isn’t the first time Sykkuno was involved in a case of mistaken identity at TwitchCon. Back in 2022, a fan approached Twitch star DisguisedToast to ask if he was Sykkuno, prompting Toast to sign merch using Sykkuno’s name.