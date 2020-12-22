Logo
Among Us

Among Us breaks record for most popular game ever by monthly players in November

Published: 22/Dec/2020 17:48

by Jacob Hale
Among Us most monthly players ever November 2020
InnerSloth

A new study reports that Among Us has officially become the most popular game ever when it comes to monthly users, reaching a truly dizzying number of players in November 2020.

The social deduction game, which sees players try to find the imposter in their party that is wiping out fellow players one by one, has become a monumental hit in 2020.

Despite having released back in the summer of 2018, it wasn’t until this year that Among Us saw its popularity reach fever pitch, with many top streamers and content creators showing off the game at it’s finest and helping elevate it to new heights.

In fact, it has risen so much to the point that, literally no other game competes with it when it comes to player base.

Among Us cover art characters
InnerSloth
Among Us has become a gaming and streaming sensation throughout 2020.

A new study from SuperDataResearch notes a number of findings in the gaming world this year, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s 1.7m unit sales — which was a 50% increase from its predecessor, AC: Odyssey.

However, Among us is clearly the game that has broken barriers in an unprecedented way, so much so that you might not even realize just how popular the game is, having officially become the most-played game ever when it comes to monthly players.

According to the study, Among Us reached half a billion players in November 2020, making it “by far the most popular game ever in terms of monthly players.”

Among Us Red quiet
InnerSloth
Among Us will really let you find out who your real friends are.

Unfortunately for the Among Us devs, InnerSloth, the game “isn’t heavily monetized,” meaning that their earning figures are comparatively smaller than their closest competitors,meaning they won’t be making the same kind of money that some AAA developers will likely be hauling in, despite being more popular.

Of course, with the success of Among Us, InnerSloth have built a good fan base that could buy into whatever their next project is — and if it’s anything like Among Us in terms of success, we might be seeing somewhat of a development juggernaut entering the fray.

We know that they’ll be adding a new map to the game in early 2021, called the Airship. The map itself will be free though, so it’s still unclear if there are also plans to better monetize the game.

Entertainment

Valkyrae leaks her YouTube earnings on stream

Published: 22/Dec/2020 11:13 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Valkyrae joining YouTube
YouTube

100 Thieves Valkyrae

100 Thieves content creator Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has enjoyed a massive boom in popularity in 2020, thanks in part to her move to YouTube and the rise of Among Us. Thanks to an inadvertent leak on her livestream, Valkyrae has given fans a glimpse into what her content is earning on the platform.

Recently crowned content creator of the year at The Game Awards, Valkyrae has gone from strength to strength in 2020, and is now potentially the most popular female streamer in the world, even compared with the biggest names on Twitch.

Previously on Twitch too, Valkyrae signed an exclusive deal with YouTube, and so far, it has worked out very well. So well in fact, that she’s now earning upwards of $150,000 a month from her YouTube channel alone.

Although YouTube earnings are typically kept totally private by creators – although not for any particular reason other than privacy (there is no rule that earnings can’t be disclosed) – Hofstetter briefly showed her creator dashboard while live.

Valkyrae in 100 Thieves jersey
100 Thieves
Valkyrae’s move to YouTube has been a massive success for her growth.

How much does Valkyrae make on YouTube?

Here, alongside some very impressive stats on viewership, engagement and watch time, was an even more impressive figure – the channel’s earnings for the last 28 days.

To be exact, Valkyrae’s videos and streams earned her $172,908.21 in the 28 day period. This was actually a drop of 6% compared the previous period.

This is thanks to a total of 36.4 million views, and 8.4 million hours of watch time. Of course, a screenshot of the leaked earnings quickly did the rounds on social media. Her success also earned her a nomination for Streamer of the Year in the 2020 Dexerto Awards, narrowly beaten by NICKMERCS.

This figure does not account for any earnings Valkyrae is making outside of her raw video views too. As a member of 100 Thieves and boasting a number of sponsorships, she has a diverse revenue stream.

YouTube’s head of gaming, Ryan Wyatt, has said that Valkyrae became the fastest-growing streamer in the world, as Among Us generated billions of views every month.

The test now for Valkyrae will be maintaining her huge audience when the Among Us hype dies down, as it’s likely to. For three months, it’s the only game she has posted, but turning Among Us fans into Valkyrae fans is all part of the process.