A new study reports that Among Us has officially become the most popular game ever when it comes to monthly users, reaching a truly dizzying number of players in November 2020.

The social deduction game, which sees players try to find the imposter in their party that is wiping out fellow players one by one, has become a monumental hit in 2020.

Despite having released back in the summer of 2018, it wasn’t until this year that Among Us saw its popularity reach fever pitch, with many top streamers and content creators showing off the game at it’s finest and helping elevate it to new heights.

In fact, it has risen so much to the point that, literally no other game competes with it when it comes to player base.

A new study from SuperDataResearch notes a number of findings in the gaming world this year, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s 1.7m unit sales — which was a 50% increase from its predecessor, AC: Odyssey.

However, Among us is clearly the game that has broken barriers in an unprecedented way, so much so that you might not even realize just how popular the game is, having officially become the most-played game ever when it comes to monthly players.

According to the study, Among Us reached half a billion players in November 2020, making it “by far the most popular game ever in terms of monthly players.”

Unfortunately for the Among Us devs, InnerSloth, the game “isn’t heavily monetized,” meaning that their earning figures are comparatively smaller than their closest competitors,meaning they won’t be making the same kind of money that some AAA developers will likely be hauling in, despite being more popular.

Of course, with the success of Among Us, InnerSloth have built a good fan base that could buy into whatever their next project is — and if it’s anything like Among Us in terms of success, we might be seeing somewhat of a development juggernaut entering the fray.

We know that they’ll be adding a new map to the game in early 2021, called the Airship. The map itself will be free though, so it’s still unclear if there are also plans to better monetize the game.