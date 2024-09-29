MrBeast silently pulls AI artist job listing after massive fan backlash

A LinkedIn job listing posted on September 27 by MrBeast seeking to hire an AI Concept Artist was relabeled and subsequently deleted on September 29 after backlash from fans.

Criticism of the listing was swift following its discovery, with one X/Twitter user who drew attention to the post stating “Hey MrBeast go f**k yourself, dude. Maybe put a real artist who needs a job on payroll instead of shilling out money for someone to put a prompt into a generator. Unbelievable.”

Article continues after ad

On September 28, the role, which had received over 100 applicants, was renamed to Thumbnail Concept Artist, though retained references to AI, reading:

“We’re looking for a creative and experienced Thumbnail Concept Artist who is familiar with the YouTube space and can help us turn video ideas into quickly generated thumbnail concepts. You will be responsible for developing concepts for a variety of video ideas provided to you, utilizing tools such as AI to streamline and enhance the creative process. Most importantly, we need someone who is a team player and always strives to improve.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The original (left) and revised (right) job listing in question.

As of writing, the vacancy is no longer listed alongside other openings on MrBeast’s LinkedIn page, and attempting to head directly to the application through search returns a “Page not found” error.

Dexerto has contacted MrBeast and requested for comment.

Regardless of the reason for the advertisement’s removal, the less-than-ideal optics have only added to negative sentiment around the MrBeast brand in 2024. On September 27, a staff member from the Beast Games production in Las Vegas was reportedly threatened with termination.

Article continues after ad

Other crew members who worked on the show had previously criticized working conditions on the production as “unprofessional”. On September 16, a complaint was filed by contestants in the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging “chronic mistreatment” during filming of the reality series.