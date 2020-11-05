 What Among Us crewmates would look as Smash Ultimate fighters - Dexerto
What Among Us crewmates would look as Smash Ultimate fighters

Published: 5/Nov/2020 23:38

by Michael Gwilliam
Among Us Smash attack in Smash Bros
Nintendo/gamebanana

The ever-popular multiplayer game of Among Us may not have a chance at really getting into Smash Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Volume 2, but some mods have found a way to make it a reality.

With this new mod, Pac-Man transforms into Among Us crewmates, and he actually doesn’t look half bad. Part of the reason is that there are actually two different mods working in unison.

Multiple colors are represented with yellow, orange, red, white, pink, black, blue, and green, so there is a lot of variety with the mod.

Two Among Us Smash mods in one

In addition to the mod that acts as an alternate costume for Pac-Man, transforming him into an Among Us character, a separate one turns Pac-Man’s ghosts into more crewmates.

Among Us in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo/gamebanana
The Among Us crewmates come with multiple costumes.

This means that any attack that uses ghosts end up looking like they belong in the game, further adding to the immersion.

Of course, you could use the Among Us cremates on Pac-Man by himself if you would prefer that for some reason.

Sadly, Pac-Man’s other attacks don’t get any major Among Us vibes, so while the crewmates work well appearance-wise, their moveset does look a bit off. It’s weird to see Red or Blue hitting people with fire hydrants, for example.

Impostor moveset concept

However, one user on Reddit may have solved that problem by creating a unique moveset if The Impostor actually made it to Smash.

The unique animation, created by -cooks- features new moves for every possible ability in the game including taunts.

If there ever was going to be an Among Us – Smash Ultimate fighter crossover, this is probably how it would look, combined with the mod.

People over in the Among Us subreddit told me to post here. This is a concept for The Impostor to be in smash. If you have any fixes or ideas post it in the comments! from smashbros

Unfortunately, it’s probably too late for Among Us to come to Smash as an official fighter. The remaining DLC slots were all decided back before the game really started to take off.

Still, while unlikely, maybe we’ll end up getting an Among Us spirit event, Mii Fighter, or with some luck, a third Fighters Pass.

Among Us

KSI’s bizarre Among Us strategy ends in absolute disaster

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:21

by Theo Salaun
ksi among us
Youtube, JJ Alatunji / InnerSloth

ksi

It’s hard to know what to say during Among Us rounds, but KSI devised a way to solve that by spinning a wheel. Unfortunately, the results were still completely disastrous.

A virtual social deduction game set in outer space, Among Us combines deceit, sabotage, and a rocket ship filled with armless jelly beans. In this upsurging PVP mystery world, verbal cues and actions replace the disguises offered by poker faces in the real world’s big-money games.

But Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji, more popularly known as KSI, wanted to give himself a challenge and try something a little unique in Among Us. Whether impostor or crewmate, the English YouTuber, rapper, actor, and boxer decided he would test the limits of scripted performance and see how important improvisation really is to success in the popular space mystery.

So KSI made a wheel with 14 different speech options and established some rules for himself: at the start of each round he would spin the wheel and then restrict himself to only saying what it landed on. This included generic options like “suck your mum” and targeted group-specific ones like “I think it’s Josh.”

“Today I’m going to be doing an Among Us video, but, for once, I have an original idea!” Although some may contend that spinning a wheel isn’t entirely original, KSI is right that it hasn’t been popularized for Among Us content.

And rightfully so, as a game so dependent on persuasion and deduction isn’t particularly suited to one member being forced to repeat the same phrases over and over and…over again. From baseless accusations against Vikkstar and the other Sidemen involved to stubborn condemnations of “oh, shut up” and “suck your dad,” his strategy was an interesting experiment.

KSI blue lamborghini
Instagram: ksi
KSI is arguably one of the most successful YouTubers out there.

With these repeated utterances offering very little in terms of actual discourse, KSI was voted off more often than not with everyone eventually catching on. At some point, a fellow crewmate simply responded that he should “get out of the f**king lobby, man. I’ve had enough of that.”

Ultimately, the boys had their laughs and he got his content. But the experiment proved one thing only: improvisation and discussion are, as one would expect, crucial to a game of social deduction.