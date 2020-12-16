Among Us now available on Nintendo Switch with cross-platform play

Among Us is going live on consoles, with the hit mobile and PC title being ported onto the Nintendo Switch. Innersloth have also revealed the new release will have cross-platform play with its PC and mobile compatriots.

The developers announced the game was going live, effective immediately, on the Nintendo eShop on December 15.

SURPRISE!!! ✨ Among Us is out NOW on the Nintendo Switch ✨ 🚀 Cross platform play

🚀 Online and local multiplayer

🚀 Play at home or on the go as you jet off into space with your crewmates

💔 So… much… betrayal… Get it here: https://t.co/DMlOCguSbO pic.twitter.com/l3fbtnvl3B — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 15, 2020

How much does Among Us on Nintendo Switch cost?

Among Us on the Nintendo Switch is unfortunately not a free title. However, it won’t break the bank too much. The game itself costs $5 USD on the eShop, making it the same price as the PC version. There is no physical copy.

However, players will be required to pay a subscription fee for Nintendo Online to access the online multiplayer function. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial, but after that, it’ll cost you $3.99 USD for one month, or $19.99 USD for the whole year.

How to play Among Us cross-play on the Nintendo Switch

You don’t really even have to lift up a finger to cross-play with your PC or mobile friends on Among Us. The game is automatically integrated with cross-play, so you can join any lobby as long as you have the code.

Even better, if you are on the same Wi-Fi network, you can play local multiplayer with up to nine others as well. You won’t need a Nintendo Online subscription to use local multiplayer.

As for cross-progression, that remains to be seen. Given each client uses a different log-in system, there’s no way to transfer unlocked items between platforms.

The Among Us Nintendo Switch version will be updated on the same schedule as the PC and mobile versions. This means players will get access to the new map, Airship, when it drops in early 2021.

Any future new content will also be pushed out onto all platforms at the same time, and you can still take advantage of promotions like Twitch Drops if you link your accounts together.