Among Us

Among Us now available on Nintendo Switch with cross-platform play

Published: 16/Dec/2020 1:21

by Andrew Amos
Among Us on Nintendo Switch
Innersloth

Nintendo Switch

Among Us is going live on consoles, with the hit mobile and PC title being ported onto the Nintendo Switch. Innersloth have also revealed the new release will have cross-platform play with its PC and mobile compatriots.

Among Us is finally hitting consoles. After months of players demanding more access to the hit game, Innersloth’s party classic is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch.

The developers announced the game was going live, effective immediately, on the Nintendo eShop on December 15.

How much does Among Us on Nintendo Switch cost?

Among Us on the Nintendo Switch is unfortunately not a free title. However, it won’t break the bank too much. The game itself costs $5 USD on the eShop, making it the same price as the PC version. There is no physical copy.

However, players will be required to pay a subscription fee for Nintendo Online to access the online multiplayer function. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial, but after that, it’ll cost you $3.99 USD for one month, or $19.99 USD for the whole year.

How to play Among Us cross-play on the Nintendo Switch

You don’t really even have to lift up a finger to cross-play with your PC or mobile friends on Among Us. The game is automatically integrated with cross-play, so you can join any lobby as long as you have the code.

Even better, if you are on the same Wi-Fi network, you can play local multiplayer with up to nine others as well. You won’t need a Nintendo Online subscription to use local multiplayer.

Among Us gameplay
Innersloth
Among Us on Nintendo Switch will have cross-play, but no cross-progression.

As for cross-progression, that remains to be seen. Given each client uses a different log-in system, there’s no way to transfer unlocked items between platforms.

The Among Us Nintendo Switch version will be updated on the same schedule as the PC and mobile versions. This means players will get access to the new map, Airship, when it drops in early 2021.

Any future new content will also be pushed out onto all platforms at the same time, and you can still take advantage of promotions like Twitch Drops if you link your accounts together.

Among Us

New Among Us map “The Airship” revealed

Published: 11/Dec/2020 5:30

by Andrew Amos
Airship map in Among Us
Innersloth

Among Us’ fourth map, named The Airship, has been revealed. The maze of ladders and sliding floors features a host of new features exclusive to the map, and will be released to players in “early 2021.”

If you’re an Among Us fan, there’s a lot to get excited about. Not only did the party game pick up numerous prizes at The Game Awards, including Best Multiplayer Game, but there was a special trailer for players.

Innersloth debuted the game’s next map, the Airship, which is set to be released in early 2021. It will be the most complex and kitted-out map in Among Us, and is sure to instantly become a fan-favorite.

New Airship map features new tasks, spawn locations, more

There’s a lot of new features jam-packed into the Airship map. While we didn’t get a full overview of what to expect, it’s going to be the most interactive map in Among Us.

There’s ladders to get between levels on the map, and also shifting floors to traverse over dangerous drops between the Airship’s tiers. It makes the Airship, all in all, the biggest map in the game so far.

As always, new tasks are on the way specific to the map too. While not much was shown off in the preview, a new gem polishing task in the Vault will be available, as well as a different way to empty garbage.

The biggest change of all though is the choice to spawn in three different locations: Engine Room, Records, and Main Hall after a meeting. This could drastically change the strategy of the game for both Imposters and Crewmates, as you could throw someone off your scent there.

When will the Airship map be released in Among Us?

Innersloth gave a very general release date for Among Us’ fourth map ⁠— early 2021. However, given how popular the game is, you can be sure they’ll try to ship it as fast as possible.

The four developers can only work so fast, but given how fast they’ve responded to players in the past, it should be just a matter of weeks. Keep your eyes peeled in the new year for the new map.