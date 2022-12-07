Amnesia: The Bunker – Release window, trailer, gameplay & more

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Amnesia: The Bunker is the next chapter in the survival horror series, but this game is set to radically shake up the formula. Here’s everything we know.

While not as well known as horror franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and others, every game in the Amnesia series is a masterclass in tension-building and pure terror. The first Amnesia game, the Dark Descent is considered the scariest game of all time many and went on to inspire a new wave of first-person survival horror games.

Outlast, P.T., Resident Evil 7, Alien Isolation, and even Frictional Game’s own Soma, were all inspired by Amnesia and its absolutely petrifying gameplay. Now the masters of first-person horror are back with their fourth installment, and this time, things are going to be quite different in terms of gameplay.

Contents

Frictional Games Will one bullet be enough to survive The Bunker?

Does Amnesia: The Bunker have a release date?

No, but the game will release at some point in March 2023.

However, no exact date has been given as of yet.

What platforms will Amnesia: The Bunker be released on?

Amnesia: The Bunker is confirmed to be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Trailer

Check out the Amnesia: The Bunker trailer below:

Gameplay and setting

Like previous games in the Amnesia series, The Bunker will be a first-person survival horror game where the player explores a spooky World War 1 bunker while something stalks them in the darkness.

Earlier games in the series didn’t feature any combat. Instead, the player would need to run from enemies and avoid the dark to try and not go insane – or become monster food. This is also likely to be the case in the fourth outing.

However, for the first time in the series, the bunker will be set in a “semi-open world” and will feature combat for the first time. While the protagonist is armed with a revolver, the trailer shows this only has one bullet. If this is the case for the entire game, then the player will need to use their one shot wisely.

We’re unsure at this stage if the game will feature more ammo to reload the gun at any point. If not, then this creates a rather unique situation that could underpin the entire experience.

Most Amnesia games tend to connect to each other, even if it’s loosely, so it remains to be seen if The Bunker is a canonical sequel to The Dark Descent, A Machine for Pigs, and Rebirth, or simply another chapter in the Amnesia universe.

