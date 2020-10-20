Amnesia: Rebirth complete trophies and achievements list 100% - Dexerto

10 years after Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Rebirth is out, and serves as a direct sequel to the original. We have the complete Amnesia: Rebirth trophies and achievements list that will tell you everything you need to know to complete these extra objectives.

Considered to be the catalyst for the renaissance of horror games in the early 2010s. Amnesia: The Dark Descent spawned a generation of terrifying, eerie horror games in which the player had very little control over combat. Focusing less on the action, and instead on puzzle-solving, item management, and psychological horror.

This new iteration follows the same path and takes the player on a dark journey. During the course of that journey, the game’s trophy or achievement system wants you to complete specific tasks, and we’re going to run through all of them for you.

Let’s see what’s required…

Amnesia: Rebirth trophies & achievements

Here is the complete list of Amnesia: Rebirth trophies and achievements for the game, tasking you to do different things for various objectives.

Reborn Collected all the other trophies Amnesiac Awoke with fragmentary memories after the crash of the Cassandra Follower Followed Salim’s Trail Dreamer Dreamed of Paris Widow Carried on with life, despite Salim’s fate Pilgrim Followed the pilgrim’s trail to take refuge in the fort Communicator Explored the inner fortress, and spoke to the doctor Gunner Fired a cannon at the fortress gate Pathfinder Found a way through the ruined cistern Nomad Travelled through the desert Somnambulist Took a walk in the park Fugitive Escaped the Shadow Tinkerer Activate the alchemists’ device Murderer Drained the fear and the life from a crew member Traveller Activated a portal between worlds Diagnostician Operated a scanning device, and learned of a child’s illness Torturer Tortured an innocent to aid an unborn Altruist Spared an innocent, perhaps dooming an unborn child Castaway Failed to reach a child, separated by deep waters Refugee Reached the doctor Mother Gave birth to a daughter, only to lose her Tasi Completed the story Harvester Left a daughter in the care of a god, and was reborn Provider Escaped to Paris with a daughter that must now be cared for Iconoclast Sacrificed everything to cast down a god and end suffering Stoic Resisted fear, and resisted anger Caregiver Took time to talk with an unborn child Archivist Collected notes to fill a journal Overlooked Kept quiet and still, and so escaped a predator’s gaze Trawler Found treasure beneath the water Speedster Completed the game faster than any Frictional developer Vandal Smashed lots of irreplaceable objects Escape Artist Escaped a cage in the Arsenal without setting off a grenade Nope, Merci! Left when things were getting interesting in Amnesia: Rebirth Translocator Sent extra objects through the portal in the Alchemist’s Chambers Historian Found an unfinished letter from an archaeologist to his sister Narcissist Gazed at a reflection in the water Curator Found all the memories recorded by others Crewmember Found all Hank’s notes on the crew of the Cassandra Can-opener Popped the lid on some carefully store meat Lightbringer Burned a forest’s worth of matches to illuminate dark places

So the list is presumably a mixture of general story trophies and achievements that you’ll naturally obtain as you progress, though some are out of the way and may require a bit more thought to get.

The game looks to have a number of weird and wonderful quests to be undertaken, so if you’re a trophy hunter, there’s going to be plenty to keep you busy.

Amnesia: Rebirth is currently available to buy now on PS4 and PC.