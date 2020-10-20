Amnesia: Rebirth complete trophies and achievements list 100% - Dexerto

10 years after Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Rebirth is out, and serves as a direct sequel to the original. We have the complete Amnesia: Rebirth trophies and achievements list that will tell you everything you need to know to complete these extra objectives.
Considered to be the catalyst for the renaissance of horror games in the early 2010s. Amnesia: The Dark Descent spawned a generation of terrifying, eerie horror games in which the player had very little control over combat. Focusing less on the action, and instead on puzzle-solving, item management, and psychological horror.
This new iteration follows the same path and takes the player on a dark journey. During the course of that journey, the game’s trophy or achievement system wants you to complete specific tasks, and we’re going to run through all of them for you.
Amnesia: Rebirth trophies & achievements
Here is the complete list of Amnesia: Rebirth trophies and achievements for the game, tasking you to do different things for various objectives.
Reborn
Collected all the other trophies
Amnesiac
Awoke with fragmentary memories after the crash of the Cassandra
Follower
Followed Salim’s Trail
Dreamer
Dreamed of Paris
Widow
Carried on with life, despite Salim’s fate
Pilgrim
Followed the pilgrim’s trail to take refuge in the fort
Communicator
Explored the inner fortress, and spoke to the doctor
Gunner
Fired a cannon at the fortress gate
Pathfinder
Found a way through the ruined cistern
Nomad
Travelled through the desert
Somnambulist
Took a walk in the park
Fugitive
Escaped the Shadow
Tinkerer
Activate the alchemists’ device
Murderer
Drained the fear and the life from a crew member
Traveller
Activated a portal between worlds
Diagnostician
Operated a scanning device, and learned of a child’s illness
Torturer
Tortured an innocent to aid an unborn
Altruist
Spared an innocent, perhaps dooming an unborn child
Castaway
Failed to reach a child, separated by deep waters
Refugee
Reached the doctor
Mother
Gave birth to a daughter, only to lose her
Tasi
Completed the story
Harvester
Left a daughter in the care of a god, and was reborn
Provider
Escaped to Paris with a daughter that must now be cared for
Iconoclast
Sacrificed everything to cast down a god and end suffering
Stoic
Resisted fear, and resisted anger
Caregiver
Took time to talk with an unborn child
Archivist
Collected notes to fill a journal
Overlooked
Kept quiet and still, and so escaped a predator’s gaze
Trawler
Found treasure beneath the water
Speedster
Completed the game faster than any Frictional developer
Vandal
Smashed lots of irreplaceable objects
Escape Artist
Escaped a cage in the Arsenal without setting off a grenade
Nope, Merci!
Left when things were getting interesting in Amnesia: Rebirth
Translocator
Sent extra objects through the portal in the Alchemist’s Chambers
Historian
Found an unfinished letter from an archaeologist to his sister
Narcissist
Gazed at a reflection in the water
Curator
Found all the memories recorded by others
Crewmember
Found all Hank’s notes on the crew of the Cassandra
Can-opener
Popped the lid on some carefully store meat
Lightbringer
Burned a forest’s worth of matches to illuminate dark places
So the list is presumably a mixture of general story trophies and achievements that you’ll naturally obtain as you progress, though some are out of the way and may require a bit more thought to get.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla aims to give the player a lot of freedom in how they build their version of Eivor. Today, we’re going to run through the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill tree and abilities, to give a better idea of how you might go about molding Eivor to suit your preferences.
One of the most understated features about Assassin’s Creed is the way in which you can present your assassin. Whether you’re a short-range expert or long-range marksman, the skill trees in each game usually offer some semblance of freedom – even if the end result is always assassinating.
The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill tree and abilities provide that same level of freedom, and affords you similar liberties. We’re going to list every skill and ability available to unlock, that we know of so far, from every branch of the tree. With Raven, Bear, and Wolf, the player is offered multiple different ways of building their character.
Just to note, several skills are unlockable multiple times. So, let’s take an in-depth look at each skill that we know of so far.
The tree offers a whole range of useful skills.
Raven
Raven seems to be swayed in favor of stealth and ranged attacking. This is suitable for players that still want to be quiet assassins in the Viking era.
Range Attack Training – Increase your Range Attack
Melee Critical Precision Training – Increase the precision of your Melee Attacks, which improves the chance of Critical Hits
Poison Efficiency Training – Increase the effectiveness of Poison, making it easier to poison targets
Poison Potency Training – Increase the potency of your poison, improving the damage it does
Backstab – Landing a blow directly on an enemy’s back will inflict increased damage and cause them to stagger
Evasion Training – Increase your Evasion, which improves your chances of avoiding damage and decreases the chance of getting hit by a Critical attack
Impact Training – Increase Impact with all your weapons
Melee Attack Training – Increase your Melee Attack
Stealth Training – Increase your Stealth Attack (all attacks range stealth, including Ranged and Melee)
Vitality Training – Increase your Maximum Health
Advanced Assassination – Unlocks the ability to assassinate high-level targets with a timing-based attack
Assassination Attack Training – Increase the damage of Assassinations
Abilities Training – Augments the damage of all abilities
Melee Critical Precision Training – Increase the precision of your Melee Attacks, which improves the chances of Critical Hits
Hammer Training – Increase your proficiency with Hammers
Headshot Training – Increase your Headshot damages
Breakfall – Eivor automatically performs a roll when landing from a dangerous height, reducing the amount of damage taken
Predator Bow Training – Increase your proficiency with Predator bows
Spear Training – Increase your proficiency with Spears
Chain Assassination – After performing a successful assassination, throw an axe at a second NPC standing in close proximity
Predator Bow Combo – Consecutive headshots with a Predator Bow deals extra damage
Melee Resistance Training – Increase bonus armor against all Melee Attacks
Wolf
Wolf seemingly tries to hold the middle ground between covert Viking and all-out war machine. It definitely seems to have the more neutral skills.
Abilities Training – Augments the damage of all abilities
Impact Training – Increase Impact with all your weapons
Range Attack Training – Increase your Range Attack
Vitality Training – Increase your Maximum Health
Heavy Attack Training – Increase damage of all Heavy Attacks
Sprint Attack – Press the attack button whilst sprinting to do a sprint attack
Melee Attack Training – Increase your Melee Attack
Stealth Training – Increase your Stealth Attack (all attacks range stealth, including Ranged and Melee)
Armor Training – Increase your natural armor, which reduces all damage taken
Range Resistance Training – Increase bonus armor against all Range Attacks
Headshot Training – Increase your Headshot damages
Assassination Attack Training – Increase the damage of Assassinations
Emergency Aim – Holding LT/L2 will snap your aim to the enemy as they detect you, giving you an opportunity to kill him and remain undetected
Critical Range Precision Training – Increase the Precision of your Range Attacks, which improves the chance of Critical hits
Bow Stun Finisher – Press RS/R3 when aiming at a stunned enemy head to trigger a Bow Stun Finisher
Fire Efficiency Training – Increase the efficiency of your Fire, making it easier to put targets on fire
Poison Efficiency Training – Increase the effectiveness of Poison, making it easier to poison targets
Poison Potency Training – Increase the potency of your poison, improving the damage it does
Bow to Melee Link – Alternating between bow and and melee attacks deal extra damage for a short time
Bear
Bear is quite simply the tree for 24/7, in your face combat. Placing a stronger emphasis on close-quarters attack and maximizing attack damage.
Melee Attack Training – Increase your Melee Attack
Melee Resistance Training – Increase bonus armor against all Melee Attacks
Armor Training – Increase your natural armor, which reduces all damage taken
Impact Training – Increase Impact with all your weapons
Heavy Attack Training – Increase damage of all Heavy Attacks
Dual Swap – When Dual-Wielding double tap A/X to swap weapon hands
Vitality Training – Increase your Maximum Health
Fire Intensity Training – Increase the intensity of Fire Attacks, improving the damage fire does to targets
Heavy Dual Wield – You can dual wield with heavy weapons. This will alter the stats and handling of each weapon
Heavy Attack Resistance – Increase bonus armor against all heavy attacks
Critical Damage Training – Increase the damage of Critical Hits
Stealth Training – Increase your Stealth Attack (all attacks range stealth, including Ranged and Melee)
Abilities Training – Augments the damage of all abilities
Range Attack Training – Increase your Range Attack
Parry Damage – Successful parries also deal damage to the attacker
Fire Efficiency Training – Increase the efficiency of your Fire, making it easier to put targets on fire
Light Bow Combo – Consecutive shots with a light bow deals extra damage
Regular Attack Resistance – Increase bonus armor against all regular attacks
Stomp – When an enemy falls to the ground, press RS/R3 to stomp on their face
Adrenaline Upgrade – +1 Adrenaline Slot
Berserker’s Mettle – Fight with reckless abandon. Taking damage no longer causes adrenaline loss
Hammer Training – Increase your proficiency with Hammers
Dane Axe Training – Increase your proficiency with Dane Axes
Ranged abilities
Similar to the Raven skill tree, ranged abilities seems more focused on remaining undetected and picking enemies off from a distance.
Ranged Poison Strike – Applies a poisonous concoction to the tip of your arrows. The poison spreads on enemy impact.
Mark of Death – Hold RT/R2 then scroll your reticle to mark selected enemies. Release to let fly a deadly volley of arrows.
Raven Distraction – Use your Raven, Synin, to briefly distract your enemies.
Thorn of Slumber – An arrow marked with the Svefnthorn symbol puts targets to sleep almost instantly
Melee abilities
Melee abilities are naturally the opposite to ranged abilities and embrace the more aggressive aspect of combat, perhaps best combined with the Bear skill tree.
Rush & Bash – Hold RT/R2 to rush continuously. While rushing, make contact with any enemy to grab and pick them up. Throw enemies you’ve grabbed off ledges, or to charge through other enemies, or throw them off ledges, or slam them into walls for extra damage.
Poison Strike – Applies a poisonous concoction to your right-hand melee weapon. Poisoned enemies suffer additional damage over time.
Kick of Tyr – A ferocious kick that sends enemies flying backwards. Enemies who strike objects or other enemies will suffer additional damage
Throwing Axe Fury – Hurl throwing axes at all enemies in range
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer
To give you an idea of how to approach the game, here is a gameplay trailer that features the different ways you can play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Time stamp at 2:37.
So there you have it. That’s most of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill tree and abilities that you’ll be able to unlock and equip.