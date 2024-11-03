Black Ops 6 devs respond as players beg for nerfs to Recon combat specialty

Black Ops 6 players of all skill levels are frustrated with the Recon combat specialty that allows players to see through walls upon spawning, with many pleading with the dev team for nerfs.

And, while we don’t know what exactly those nerfs will be, we do know that they’re coming soon. When FaZe Swagg asked the devs about it, they only had one thing to say in response: “Incoming”.

For those who haven’t used the Recon combat specialty in Black Ops 6 yet, it’s essentially a few brief seconds of wallhacks when you spawn. This perk isn’t especially great for people trying to, say, drop a nuke with a big killstreak. But, for the average player, it’s massively useful.

Nuketown’s comeback has been great and all, but many parts of the map are easily shot through. Its layout isn’t built for Black Ops 6 in a lot of ways, and this specialty ruins a lot of the fun about playing this map in particular.

It’s not just Nuketown, though. A number of smaller, cramped maps in BO6 don’t hold up against this perk. For players trying to get high killstreaks and take advantage of Omnimovement to outmaneuver their opponent, this specialty makes running around almost impossible.

This is doubly true in Hardcore game types, where getting shot through walls is an almost instant kill depending on the weapon.

So, how could they nerf this specialty? Maybe reduce the range? Make it so that you get a quick snapshot of where the enemy is rather than a few seconds of being able to see them perfectly through walls?

There are a lot of options here depending on just how hard the devs want to nerf this specialty, so we’ll have to wait and see what theyopt for when it inevitably has its power taken down a notch.

This isn’t the only thing players are asking for nerfs to, either. Two Assault Rifles are so strong that pro players have called a gentleman’s agreement not to use them until they get the nerf hammer.