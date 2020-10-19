 PewDiePie revisits Amnesia 10 years later & instantly gets jumpscared - Dexerto
PewDiePie revisits Amnesia 10 years later & instantly gets jumpscared

Published: 19/Oct/2020 22:52 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 22:53

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie being scared amnesia
YouTube: PewDiePie / Fictional Games

PewDiePie

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg hilariously got startled while playing Amnesia’s sequel, Rebirth. The personality revisited the popular horror franchise 10 years later after it jump-started his career a decade ago.

While many know PewDiePie as the face of YouTube, this wasn’t always the case for the content creator. In 2010, he began his humble roots playing titles like Amnesia: The Dark Descent in his small apartment in Sweden.

The star revisited the popular horror franchise a decade later on October 19 when he played the game’s much-hyped sequel, Rebirth. However, Kjellberg’s dive into the new release hilariously left him startled just minutes into the story.

young pewdiepie playing amnesia
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie got his start on YouTube by playing games like Amnesia.

PewDiePie gets jumpscared

The popular YouTuber opened up his latest video by reflecting on the history his channel has had with the Amnesia series. “Here we are, 10 years later. Amnesia Rebirth is here. Obviously a lot of people know already, Amnesia was the birth of my channel,” he said.

The star then pointed out that after a decade of waiting, he was now finally able to play a sequel by the original team that made Dark Descent: “It’s just really cool be playing a sequel made by the original team. Alright, let’s begin!”

To match the ambiance of how he played the horror title in 2010, PewDiePie turned the lights down. However, a few minutes in to the story, a jumpscare startled him.”Are you f**king serious!?” he shouted, before putting his head into his hands and laughing. When another image flashed on the screen, he exclaimed, “Stop!”

(Topic starts at 4:23)

In April, Pewds explained to viewers that he genuinely gets scared easily. “I’m so easily startled. It’s so funny, because when I used to do horror games, everyone would accuse me “he’s faking it! he’s faking it!”… I get scared easily!” he said.

Jumpscares aside, the 30-year-old’s return to the series was a treat for fans, with many nostalgic moments sprinkled throughout. The entertainer had callbacks to his 2012 Let’s Plays, such as carrying mundane items around as if his life depended on it.

PewDiePie shouldn’t feel too bad about getting scared so early on though, as he was wearing headphones – making the jumpscare all the more startling for him.

AOC recruits Pokimane & Hasan for Among Us Twitch stream

Published: 19/Oct/2020 22:17 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 22:24

by Bill Cooney
Pokimane AOC Hasan Among Us
Hasan/Pokimane/Innersloth

Among Us

U.S. politician Alexandria ‘AOC’ Ocasio-Cortez nearly broke Twitter when she asked, completely out of the blue, if anyone would want to play Among Us with her on Twitch – and none other than Pokimane and Hasan the Hun seem to be some of the chosen few to get a shot.

AOC serves as U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, and while she also moonlights as a League of Legends player, she hasn’t yet tried her hand at the hit party game ‘Among Us.’

That all seems set to change though, based on the explosion of responses, replies, and offers to play she’s received on Twitter after asking if anyone would be interested in inviting her to join their lobby.

“Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote?” AOC asked on Twitter. “(I’ve never played, but it looks like a lot of fun.)”

One of the more than 7,000 people to reply (at the time of writing) was Twitch’s own Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who said “it’d be an honor” to play with her, and even offered to help the representative set up her stream if she needed any help at all.

AOC told Poki she would be creating an account and getting some streaming equipment “today” (Oct. 19), so this first-ever “get out the vote” Among Us stream seems like it will be happening very soon.

Not one to be left out, fellow Twitch streamer Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker claimed he was already setting up a lobby to get AOC some venting experience.

“Just DMd you. This sounds fun, let’s so it,” the New York politician replied to Hasan’s offer, making this impromptu Among Us event an already star-studded lineup.

Three people do not make a full lobby, though, but based on the insane amount of replies AOC got from users who seem very eager to play with her, they shouldn’t have any problems finding another seven willing participants.

Although she did indicate the stream would be going down as soon as possible when she gets set up, there’s still no official date from anyone about when the Among Us event will happen, but AOC did start her own Twitch channel shortly after talking with Poki and Hasan.

We’ll update this story as more details become available though, so keep an eye here for all the latest on this unexpected collaboration.