10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.

Life sims like Animal Crossing are designed to be cozy experiences where you get to sit back and enjoy farming, crafting, cooking, or just making friends with the villagers around you. They’re perfect for forgetting the stresses of life and enveloping yourself in a calm and cute new world without thinking too hard about solving puzzles or fighting that tough boss.

Article continues after ad

One such game is Animal Crossing. It’s filled with plenty to do and unique places to explore. However, there comes a time when players want to find something new without straying too far from what they like. That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best games like Animal Crossing for you to enjoy on your portable Nintendo Switch or your cozy PC.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something a little different, take a look at some of our suggestions for the best Soulslike games on the market, the best MMOs or co-op games to play with friends, or the best open-world titles to truly get lost in.

Article continues after ad

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Best Games like Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch & PC

The Nintendo Switch and a PC are perfect places to get cozy with a nice video game like Animal Crossing. We’ve got all the best games for you to try out if you’re looking for a little escape from either the world or the ever-increasing amount of Bells you owe Tom Nook.

Stardew Valley

Concerned Ape Get cozy with your very own farm in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley is a fantastically cozy RPG where you get to farm, mine, fish, make friends with the villagers, and so much more. It closely resembles Animal Crossing in this way and will likely not be a huge jump from the game you know and love.

Article continues after ad

The open-ended nature of Stardew Valley allows you to create the farm of your dreams throughout hours of gameplay that will likely fly by. In the same way you get engrossed in Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley is extremely tough to put down.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Disney Dreamlight Valley takes Animal Crossing and makes it a dreamy Disney delight.

Despite being in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has taken the gaming world by storm. Upon its initial release, many players were comparing the game to Animal Crossing, highlighting that Disney Dreamlight Valley takes a similar game and improves upon it in loads of ways.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has it all: Familiar characters you can interact and make friends with, fishing, farming, cooking, mining, and the ability to decorate the valley and your home however you want. Whether you’re a Disney fan or not, if you liked Animal Crossing, you’ll love Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Article continues after ad

My Time at Portia

Pathea Explore a post-apocalyptic utopia by crafting, battling, and befriending in My Time at Portia.

My Time at Portia is one of those fantastic hidden gems that deserve more players than it has. It’s got a similar story to Stardew in the sense that you inherit your grandfather’s estate. Only this time it’s a workshop rather than a farm.

Instead of farming, players are encouraged to explore the post-apocalyptic world they find themselves in as well as befriend the villagers and battle monsters. It’s a joy from beginning to end and brings just enough new elements to make this feel separate from Animal Crossing yet still oddly familiar.

Garden Paws

Bitten Toast Games

If you adore the cute animal designs of the villagers in Animal Crossing, then you’ll love Garden Paws.

Article continues after ad

In this game, you become adorable animals and build up your farm and the town you live in. It’s essentially Animal Crossing but with more animalistic characters. Perfect if you don’t want to stray too far from the traditional playstyle.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Marvelous / Three Rings Design Raise animals, build your own house, and get to know the world around you in this adorable experience.

Combining cute animation with even cuter animals, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town almost feels like a rite of passage when getting into cozy life sims. It’s an extremely well-known title, partly due to its similarity with Harvest Moon, and is filled with all the activities you love from games like Animal Crossing.

You have to go from a tent to a house, make friends with villagers, and tend to the land around you. All these similarities will help this game feel familiar yet totally different.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Spiritfarer

Thunder Lotus Games Create lasting memories in this management life sim experience.

While there are plenty of cute cozy life sims where you can farm, fish, cook, and more, sometimes it’s best to stray a little from the traditional tropes of what you know. Spiritfarer is exactly that.

It takes the player on a journey through life, death, and the process of death all through a cozy management sim guaranteed to make you smile as much as it will make you cry.

Essentially, you play as a boat farer, tasked with helping people ‘go through the gate’ at the end of their lives. You go on adventures, complete quests, make friends, cook, and plenty more similar events to Animal Crossing, only this is entirely unique and is an experience no one should miss out on.

Slime Rancher

Monomi Park Collect slimes and explore a beautiful planet in Slime Rancher.

Slime Rancher takes a little more of a chill approach to gaming and is perfect if you only have a few hours to spend yet still want to experience something with few restrictions and plenty of adorable creatures.

The game drops you into an unknown planet and creates an adorable farm filled with some rather mysterious Slimes. While tending to the farm you can complete quests, explore the planet and even find hybrid slimes if you’re in the right place. If you’re looking for something easy and calming, this is the game for you.

Littlewood

SmashGames

Littlewood feels a lot like a combination between Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing. It’s got the pixel-art style of Stardew Valley but the cozy openness of Animal Crossing. Either way, Littlewood is a fantastic experience filled with great quest lines and even better jobs to complete.

Along with the typical crafting, farming, and fishing, you can play challenging card games within Littlewood and collect an impressive variety of items like bugs, just like in Animal Crossing. It’s a little more quest-heavy than Animal Crossing but that just gives you something to achieve while getting friendly with the villagers.

Cozy Grove

Spry Fox

Cozy Grove introduces the same tropes as Animal Crossing but combines them with mystery, the supernatural, and a considerable amount of cooking. With that combination, the entire experience is both entertaining and extremely cozy, especially since it’s filled with the most adorable animal creatures for you to interact with.

It feels close to Animal Crossing but instead introduces the spooky elements all fans of Halloween or horror will adore.

Sun Haven

Pixel Sprout Studios Enjoy the mythical world of Sun Haven.

Sun Haven feels like a cross between Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, and Dungeons & Dragons. It’s a fantastic farming simulator where you can play as devils, angels, and other mystical creatures, all with magical powers to help you on your way as a farmer and an explorer.

There are quests, exciting NPCs, and an art style that will draw you into the game and cause hours to pass in what feels like minutes. It’s the perfect game to get engrossed in for a cozy gaming session.

While it’s not yet available for the Switch, the game’s roadmap does suggest this will be coming soon so be sure to check back soon when we update this page.

Those are the best games like Animal Crossing well worth trying out. While installing your new adventure, take a look at some of our other recommended games:

Best mobile games | Best free mobile games | Best gacha mobile games | Best free horror games | Best Xbox Game Pass games | Best PlayStation Plus games | Best games of 2022 so far | Best Meta Quest 2 games | Best Soulslike games

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.