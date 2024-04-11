Gaming

Stardew Valley Update 1.6.4 early patch notes

Eliana Bollati
Stardew Valley 1.6 update artConcernedApe

Stardew Valley’s next patch, Update 1.6.4, is just around the corner. Here’s everything we know so far.

Stardew Valley’s big patch, Update 1.6, officially dropped on March 19, bringing with it a brand-new Mastery system, new crops, new events, and more. Players have been delighted by the fresh content and quality of life changes.

And, it turns out the fun isn’t over yet for Stardew Valley fans with news the next patch in the 1.6 update is on the way.

Stardew Valley Update 1.6.4 was announced by the game’s developer, Concerned Ape, on Twitter.

When does Stardew Valley Update 1.6.4 go live?

According to Concerned Ape’s announcement on Twitter, players should expect the update sometime between April 15 – 21.

At first, 1.6.4 will only be available on PCs. A port of the initial 1.6 update is still being built for consoles and mobile devices. 1.6.4 should arrive on consoles and mobiles once the port of the major update is finished.   

What’s changing in Stardew Valley Update 1.6.4?

The next update will provide fixes for bugs that have been cropping up since the launch of Update 1.6. On top of that, the developer said to expect “a few goodies” as well. Although what exactly those goodies might be is something Concerned Ape is keeping tightly under wraps right now.

Dev comments under the announcement on Twitter said to expect a new feature for the Fishing system. Plus, some new additions to the Mining system too.

Will the new update affect the console or mobile releases for Stardew Valley 1.6?

According to Concerned Ape, the 1.6.4 patch won’t cause any delays to the scheduled release of the game’s console or mobile versions.

Eliana is a staff writer on the Australian Dexerto team. A freelance journalist for a decade, she earned her master’s in international journalism from the University of Western Australia. She has written for a range of outlets and most recently served as a founding member of the editorial team for esports news and leaks website, BLIX.GG. A lover of JRPGs and strategy MOBAs, when she’s not writing you’ll most likely find her playing Dota 2 or FFXIV. You can contact Eliana at eliana.bollati@dexerto.com

