Stardew Valley’s new powdermelon crop offers quick way to max out farming XP

One Stardew Valley player has been crunching the numbers to work out the maximum Farming XP available for each crop, and they’ve discovered the new powdermelons are a winner.

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update introduced a new crop for each season. This was already a big boon for winter, especially for players who haven’t managed to unlock their Greenhouse by the start of the first winter.

But it turns out the new winter crop, powdermelon, is even better than we first thought. The crop offers a huge amount of XP for leveling the Farming skill.

“Powdermelon gives you a whopping 3.85 Farming XP per day. It’s third only to Cactus Fruits and Ancient Fruits.” They wrote, encouraging other players not to “sleep on” powdermelon through the winter season.

Article continues after ad

According to their calculations, a player could farm a patch of 30×30 powdermelons during winter and gain enough experience to max out their Farming mastery. This is a great tip for those looking to get their hands on rewards like the Iridium Scythe or the Statue of Blessings.

Article continues after ad

Other players also praised the excellent gold to health ratio of the crop, making it a very useful fruit to have on hand as an energy source when exploring the Skull Cavern.

Powdermelons can be found by digging up the new artefact points (the things that look like green worms) from the last week of fall through the first three weeks of winter.