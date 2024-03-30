Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update lets players redecorate NPC homes & the results are hilarious

Now that Stardew Valley players can decorate NPC homes and shops, one fan has opted to give Pierre’s General Store a very sarcastic spruce up.

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update has brought a heap of changes to the game. Fans are still uncovering everything it holds. From new crops, new seasonal events and even new cursed furnishing items, the update has crammed in a lot of new content. One enjoyable new feature has been the ability to place furnishing items and decorations outside of the player’s farm.

Thanks to the update, players have been able to use furnishing items to discover shortcuts to hidden areas, add much needed vibrancy to Pam’s trailer, and just place items around town to build the Stardew Valley of their dreams.

However, one player recently put the new feature to work in a truly hilarious and slightly sadistic way — redecorating Pierre’s general store to resemble the layout of his corporate nemesis, Joja Mart.

Concerned Ape/SeriousDirt The Reddit user, SeriousDirt, has given Pierre’s General Store a deliciously witty makeover in their game.

The Reddit user, SeriousDirt, shared the screenshot of their humorous renovation to the game’s subreddit, captioning it, “if you can’t beat them, join them.”

For long time fans of the game who’ve been paying Pierre’s ridiculous seed prices for years, there is a sense of ironic justice to this makeover.

Pierre haters have even edited his page on the fandom wiki to instead show the information for Morris, Joja Marts owner.

Concerned Ape/Stardew Valley Fandom Wiki Sorry Pierre, Morris stole your wife.

“Beautifully done! Ha, take that Pierre!” One amused player joked in response to the screenshot.

Other fans complimented the new design, simply based on how much they imagined Pierre would hate it.