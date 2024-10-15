Black Ops 6 is finally making highly-requested weapon skin change you might have missed

Black Ops 6 is making a highly-requested change to Mastercrafts, but you might have missed it during the beta.

With the calendar quickly approaching November, Call of Duty fans across the globe are on tenterhooks for the release of Black Ops 6. The long-awaited title is set to make some big changes to multiplayer – including the return of classic prestige – and should have a pretty interesting campaign too.

Given that we’re so close to launch, the open beta stage of the release cycle is long in the rearview mirror at this point. However, there are some little nuggets of information that have been missed, even by those who played it for hours on end.

One of those centred around Aftermarket Parts and their disappearance in the new game, and another is all about the look of weapons you buy from bundles and Mastercrafts.

In Black Ops 6, Treyarch are getting rid of that long-standing headache of a purchased Mastercraft not looking like what you bought after you’ve made some changes in create-a-class.

As WhosImmortal notes, weapon blueprints that have the small ‘Built in Mastercraft look’ tag will retain their original look with any key details, no matter what attachment changes you make.

When it comes to blueprints that don’t have this tag, they won’t keep the design elements of the blueprint should you choose to run some different attachments.

“Why they only decided to go all in on the much more rare options and not the ones that are predominantly in the store throughout the seasons is a little weird to me,” the YouTuber said. “It doesn’t quite make sense.”

He added that he’s been put off by purchasing interesting-looking blueprints in the past because of “terrible” attachments. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if the devs relent and add it there too.