Save hundreds on Logitech G racing wheels in early Black Friday deals

Logitech G’s popular racing wheels, including both the G920 and Pro options, are on sale thanks to early Black Friday deals.

It’s no secret that people absolutely love racing games, and many love the idea of setting up a way to make it more life-like.

Force feedback racing wheels can be quite expensive, but Logitech has people looking at getting into sim-racing covered with deals on their high-quality racing wheels.

The Logitech G920 has been marked down with a 34% discount, while the Logitech G Pro Wheel & Pedal bundle price has been cut by 11% as well.

Logitech G’s force-feedback racing wheels are out of this world

Leading up the launch of Forza Motorsport back in October 2023, we reviewed four different force-feedback racing wheels so that users looking to get their first wheel would know what to check for.

With four wheels reviewed, we found that the Logitech G920 and G Pro wheels and pedals are among the best, easily accessible options for anyone looking into sim racing.





The G920 is compatible with both Xbox and PC, and thanks to Logitech’s Trueforce feedback system, it feels absolutely amazing in just about every game you use it with. It is a gear driven which is a bit louder than the more expensive options, but it provides a great arcade-like feel.

For those looking for the best of the best, the Logitech G Pro Wheel and Pedals offer the best force feedback that we had the chance to use. Not to mention, the build quality on the entire G Pro lineup is absolutely superb.

