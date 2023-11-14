Save big on a Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel at Best Buy before Black Friday

The Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel is on sale during Best Buy’s Black Friday sales, and it’s marked down for pretty big savings.

With the release of Forza Motorsport and EA Sports WRC in late 2023, interest in sim racing is at an all time high.

We reviewed quite a few, including the Thrustmaster T248, leading up to the launch of these games, and now Best Buy has the budget force feedback option on sale for almost $90 off.

Available for just $313 after the discount, the Thrustmaster T248 is one of the best budget options for those looking at getting into sim racing.

Why buy the Thrustmaster T248?

As we mentioned in our review, the Thrustmaster has quite a few reasons why you should pick it up as your first entry into the sim racing world.

First, is Thrustmaster’s Hybrid Drive setup. Instead of being entirely powered by gears, or a belt, the company has put a hybrid of both options into the T248. This has given the wheel a rather unique feel with its force feedback.

There’s also a plethora of settings available through the wheel’s screen, like different force feedback and connectivity options for users to make the wheel exactly how they prefer in each game.

That same screen can also act as sort of a heads-up-display while you’re in game, giving you readings for speed, rpm, and even gear. That is, assuming the game you’re playing supports it.

We also like the fact that Thrustmaster wheel’s dont come with massive software that you’re required to keep running in the background of your PC.

Many sim racers still opt to keep a mouse and keyboard handy for general navigation outside of the game, however.

