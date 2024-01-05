Next Level Racing Wheel Stand 2.0 review: Hefty but worth it

The Next Level Racing Wheel Stand 2.0 offers a high build quality that’s capable of withstanding feedback from some of the highest quality racing wheels — but is it worth the price tag?

It’s no secret that one of the best ways to play popular racing games like EA Sports WRC and Forza Motorsport is by using a force-feedback wheel controller.

I’ve reviewed a handful leading up to the launch of Forza, including the likes of the Logitech G Pro wheel & pedals and the Thrustmaster T818 — both of which need to be mounted to something to use them.

I’ve been hands-on with the Wheel Stand 2.0 for a few weeks, and while it’s been great, it’s also not without its flaws.

Assembly

Putting together the Next Level Racing Wheel Stand 2.0 took quite a bit of time, but was easy to put together alone, thanks to the comprehensive instructions.

The folding parts arrived pre-assembled, which came in handy, as it offered the stand a solid base to build the rest, which was greatly appreciated.

Dexerto

All of the nuts and bolts included with the stand are easy to find, with every part feeling incredibly high-quality, especially the movable knobs. To help ease the pain of assembly, Next Level Racing also offers a handy video tutorial, on top of the included instructions.

It took me around half an hour to build alone, which isn’t too bad, considering the shape and weight of the construction. It also took the same amount of time to mount the Logitech G Pro wheel, pedals, shifter, and racing adapter. Getting set up in an hour isn’t too shabby, especially when assembly was such a breeze.

Design

The Wheel Stand 2.0 doesn’t have the most unique design, but there are only so many ways you can create a sim racing wheel stand. When you’ve got everything assembled and mounted together, you’ll find that the wheel and pedals are stacked on top of each other, which feels fantastic while in use.

Dexerto

For the shifter and handbrake accessories, you have the option to either leave the mount off entirely or place it on either side of the stand. You also have somewhat of a choice when it comes to its height, as you can line it up with any of the exposed holes up top.

The options for adjustments on the Wheel Stand 2.0 are great, and Next Level Racing offers ways to customize almost every element. You can switch up its height, wheel angle, pedal angle, and location.

There are also ways to prevent you from sliding around in your chair as you virtually race around the Nurburgring, as the company has also included an attachable tray that firmly secures the front two wheels of the stand.

Dexerto

It folds together quite easily, but once it’s fully assembled with all of your kit mounted, you’re going to struggle to move it alone. The Next Level Wheel Stand 2.0 is incredibly heavy, even when your wheel and accessories are not mounted to it.

I tested the stand using the Logitech G Pro Direct Drive wheel and pedals, which are pretty heavy as it is, so once it got mounted up, it made moving the wheel stand around very difficult. On carpet, especially. Those with smoother, harder surfaces such as laminate flooring may have an easier time moving it around.

Comfort

Using the Wheel Stand 2.0 offers up an incredibly immersive experience, especially if you have higher-end parts to go alongside it. It’s not a full racing cockpit, but you do have the option of adding on a dedicated seat — just make sure you have enough room.

While the stand is incredibly heavy, using it alongside a Direct Drive wheel makes the experience much more immersive.









With a ton of torque and movement coming from the Logitech G Pro, there’s no visible movement from any part of the stand, which makes me quite confident that it won’t suffer from increased wear while in use.

The adjustment points available for both the wheel and pedals give you the ability to customize it to your liking, with angle and depth adjustments on both.

I’ve used the stand in Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon 5, EA Sports WRC, and BeamNG Drive. The experience in all of them made me feel as if I could use it for hours at a time.

Should you buy it?

The Next Level Racing Wheel Stand 2.0 is a fantastic accessory for those looking to step up their sim racing rig. While it’s incredibly heavy, it still manages to offer a deeply immersive experience in whatever title you throw at it.

While its $200 price might sting some wallets, it’s clearly built to last for years, with few parts that can be worn down over time.

Verdict: 4/5

The Next Level Racing Wheel Stand 2.0 is an extremely high-end product and well worth the investment, but its sheer heft prevents it from being a perfect product.

