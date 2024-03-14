We love the Logitech G920 & it’s 23% off at Amazon

Hit the road with the entry-level Logitech G920 racing wheel controller and floor pedals while it’s 23% off on Amazon.

With so many racing sim controllers to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start. The Logitech G920 racing wheel is one of our favorite entry-level racing simulation controllers, and an ideal pick for those looking to elevate their favorite driving games.

Whether your gaming PC or Xbox Series X/S is your platform of choice, the Logitech G920 racing wheel is an ideal controller. The racing wheel ups your racing game experience thanks to its precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals.

For those on PS5 and PS4, the G29 is also 23% off. It’s near enough the same wheel, but with PlayStation branding emblazoned on it.

Now, there’s never been a better chance to try your first racing wheel controller, with the Logitech G920 racing wheel, and floor pedals, now 23% off on Amazon.

Logitech G920 simulates the real driving experience

The Logitech G920 racing wheel is perfect for PC and Xbox Series X/S players who want to start their immersive racing sim journey. The racing wheel controller is integrated with dual-motor force feedback, to simulate a realistic driving experience.

The 10.24″ wheel hosts the D-pad and Xbox console buttons, to make navigating through your favorite racing games an easy ride. Stainless steel paddle shifters and RPM/Shift indicator LEDs are also on board to make changing gears a breeze, so you can focus on the road ahead.

To truly capture the real driving experience, the Logitech G920 comes with a separate floor pedal unit. With the floor pedals, you can break, accelerate, and change gears like you would with the real thing.

If you want the perfect racing wheel for beginners, pick up the Logitech G920 racing wheel controller, with foot pedals, while it’s a mighty 23% off on Amazon.

