When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end? Season 2 start date

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has only just begun, but some players will already be wondering when the current season is expected come to an end – and when Season 2 will begin.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite kicked off with a bang, flipping the Island upside down, introducing the long-awaited Spider-Man crossover (complete with a web-swinging item), and a new Battle Pass with some epic neon Super Level Styles.

While there’s still plenty to come in Chapter 3 Season 1, including some exciting pop culture crossovers, it’s always tempting to look ahead to the next major update. To do that, we need to know when the current season is set to end.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is currently scheduled to end on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The most recent season ended on a Saturday too, with a huge live event known as The End, so this seems about right – and suggests we could be in for another big finale event!

Of course, there’s always a chance that Epic Games could decide to extend the season, which is something they have done in the past, but it seems unlikely as recent seasons have ended on schedule.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 start?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is expected to begin on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

While new seasons have traditionally started on Tuesdays, Chapter 3 Season 1 broke the mold by launching early on a Sunday, and it seems likely that this will be the case with every season going forward.

Now you know when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ends, make sure you’re leveling up your Battle Pass with our fast XP earning guide to unlock all of the skins and cosmetics you want before it expires.

With just over 100 days to experience the current season, you shouldn’t have too much trouble maxing out the Battle Pass – especially if you’re keeping on top of those weekly challenges.