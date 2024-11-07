How to get Eminem’s Mythic RG Minigun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has something exciting for all the Eminem fans. The Rap God himself is back in the game, but he’s more than just a skin this time – he’s a powerful boss.

Now, you can actually face off against Eminen, take him down, and claim his Mythic RG Minigun, which not only has serious firepower but also plays verses from Eminem’s iconic “Rap God” track as you unleash it on your enemies.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through where to find Eminem in Fortnite, how to defeat him, and how to snag that awesome Mythic Rap God Minigun for yourself.

Mythic RG Minigun location







To get the Mythic RG Minigun, you must defeat Eminem in the Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant Grotto. When defeated, he will drop both the Minigun and an Eminem card to open his vault.

Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant Grotto is located on the east portion of the map, in between Retail Row and Dirty Docks. As you get close, you’ll either spot an EMINEM sign in LA’s Hollywood style or a green E surrounded by a red circle.

You can either enter the Grotto through the big hole in the ground or look for a Porta-Potty teleporter to take a more sneaky approach.

Once you’re in Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant Grotto, look for Eminem. There’ll be a couple of Ghost guards you can fool with a disguise, or just take down if you’re into the direct approach. Eminem’s usually in the main building, either inside or roaming the roof.

How to beat Eminem and open his vault





He’s not easy to take down but can run out of bullets, which gives you an opening to beat him and get the loot. Once he’s down, he’s automatically recruited as your bot, and you can grab the Mythic RG Minigun and Eminem card to open the vault.

Equip the Eminem card to see a blue arrow pointing to the Vault’s location. You’ll find it inside the Grotto’s main building; go through the circle-shaped door under the OPEN sign and follow the stairs. Inside, there’s an Eminem loot llama, a couple of rare chests, and some Remix chests as well, though these ones don’t require a scan.

That’s everything you need to know about Eminem and his mythic gun, though there are far more mythic weapons you can snag in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, and even more bosses to beat as well.