Hop Eggs are unusual items in Fortnite that give players a helpful (and fun!) effect when consumed, so here are the best locations to find them.

As part of the Spring Breakout event, Hop Eggs have returned to Fortnite. These were previously called Bouncy Eggs, but they work in a similar manner by providing you with an anti-gravity effect when consumed.

There’s also a Spring Breakout Quest that requires you to ‘deal damage to players while under the effects of a Hop Egg’, which makes it even more important to know how to find these unusual items around the map.

Where to find Hop Eggs in Fortnite

The best locations to find Hop Eggs are open areas like farms and fields. We found multiple Hop Eggs around Frenzy Fields, specifically the quiet farming area southeast of this POI’s main buildings.

We’ve marked the Hop Egg location on the Fortnite map below to help you find them:

It seems likely that Hop Eggs won’t always spawn in the same places during every match, so we can’t guarantee you’ll find them here, but searching the areas around Frenzy Fields is a good place to start.

Remember there are a few different Egg types available to find as floor loot right now. The ones you’re looking for are dark purple and you can double-check if they’re Hop Eggs by opening up your inventory.

You can also find Hop Eggs being laid by purple chickens that are currently spawning across the Island.

What are Hop Eggs used for in Fortnite?

Hop Eggs are consumable items that give you an anti-gravity effect when you eat them. This means you’ll jump higher and further than you normally would, which is great for escaping the storm or surviving a big fall without taking damage.

You can choose to consume a Hop Egg straight from the ground or add it to your inventory to save it for later. We’d recommend saving it if you’re trying to complete the ‘deal damage to players while under the effects of a Hop Egg’ quest.

