How to get Loki skins in Fortnite: Loki God of Stories & Sylvie Laufeydottir

Loki God of Stories and Sylvie Laufeydottir skins from Marvel’s Loki have been added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Loki first collaborated with Fortnite back in the middle of 2021, following the launch of the iconic character’s hit Disney+ series. Now, three years later, you can get your hands on the brand-new Loki God of Stories skin in Fortnite, as well as a Sylvie Laufeydottir skin and several Loki-themed cosmetics.

How to get Loki God of Stories skin in Fortnite

To get the Loki God of Stories skin in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Outfit from the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or 2,000 V-Bucks as part of the Loki Bundle.

Epic Games You can buy all the Loki God of Stories skins and cosmetic items from the Item Shop.

When you buy the skin, you will also receive its Loki God of Stories LEGO Outfit skin style and Miss Minutes Back Bling as part of the Loki set.

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

Here’s the full list of every Loki God of Stories skin and cosmetic item available in the Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 2, and their prices:

Bundle Cosmetic rewards Price Loki Bundle Loki God of Stories skin

Loki God of Stories LEGO skin style

Miss Minutes Back Bling

TVA Time Stick Pickaxe

Mischief Flip Emote 2,000 V-Bucks Loki God of stories Loki God of Stories skin

Loki God of Stories LEGO skin style

Miss Minutes Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks TVA Time Stick TVA Time Stick Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Mischief Flip Mischief Flip Emote 500 V-Bucks

How to get Sylvie Laufeydottir skin in Fortnite

To get the Sylvie Laufeydottir skin in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Outfit from the in-game Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or 2,000 V-Bucks as part of the Loki Bundle.

Epic Games You can buy all the Sylvie Laufeydottir skin and cosmetic items from the Item Shop.

When you buy the skin, you will also receive its Sylvie Laufeydottir LEGO Outfit skin style and Sylvie’s Crown Back Bling as part of the Loki set.

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

Here’s the full list of every Sylvie Laufeydottir skin and cosmetic item available in the Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 2, and their prices:

Bundle Cosmetic rewards Price Sylvie Laufeydottir Bundle Sylvie Laufeydottir skin

Sylvie Laufeydottir LEGO skin style

Sylvie’s Crown Back Bling

Sylvie’s Sword Pickaxe

Sylvie’s Armor Wrap 2,000 V-Bucks Sylvie Laufeydottir Sylvie Laufeydottir skin

Sylvie Laufeydottir LEGO skin style

Sylvie’s Crown Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks Sylvie’s Sword Sylvie’s Sword Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Sylvie’s Armor Sylvie’s Armor Wrap 500 V-Bucks

How to get Loki Laufeyson in Fortnite

You can no longer get the Loki Laufeyson skin in Fortnite. It was released as the feature skin reward for the July 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack, which you would have needed to have purchased for 1,000 V-Bucks during this month.

Epic Games All the Loki Laufeyson skin and cosmetic rewards available in the July 2021 Fortnite Crew subscription.

The Loki Laufeyson skin was a part of the God of Mischief set that you would have received with the Crew Membership. It also contained Loki’s Cape Back Bling, Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe, Chitauri Chariot Glider, and Lokie’s Welcoming Loading Screen

Since then, Epic has yet to re-release into the Item Shop for players to purchase. However, if you already have Loki Laufeyson in your locker, you will have now received his LEGO Outfit Style.

