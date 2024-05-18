Fortnite unveils real monster truck to bring Chapter 5 Season 3 vehicle to life

Fortnite has gone the extra mile by creating a real-life monster truck to promote its new in-game vehicle type.

Fortnite recently revealed a teaser for “Wrecked,” the upcoming season for Chapter 5. This new season will be themed around Fallout and have a wasteland vibe.

Exclusive leaks have revealed a collaboration between Fortnite and Monster Jam, which has resulted in the creation of new vehicles within the game. One of these vehicles was even leaked by content creator Swearin, who shared an image of an RC car sent to him by Epic Games.

Now, a new monster truck has arrived at the Monster Jam World Series, along with a plethora of Fortnite-themed props.

The truck in the images is not the same as the RC car given to content creators. Instead, this new truck will be lifted with a fin on the back and a mysterious symbol on the side.

The truck is wrapped to mirror its in-game appearance, complete with large spoilers on the front and distinctive bars on the back windows, a feature shared with other current vehicles.

However, the monster truck may not be limited to Fortnite’s battle royale mode. One user on X expressed hope that the truck would be introduced to Rocket Racing as a new skin or vehicle type.

Rocket Racing, an alternative game mode in Fortnite introduced in Chapter 5, focuses on car racing. Players can compete in races to earn usable skins in the primary battle royale mode.

With the collaboration with Monster Jam, users have also been theorizing that this could potentially mean that other famous monster trucks may be added to the game as purchasable skins.

Be sure to keep an eye out for future Fortnite leaks and updates before Chapter 5 Season 3 begins on May 24.