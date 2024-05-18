GamingFortnite

Fortnite unveils real monster truck to bring Chapter 5 Season 3 vehicle to life

Daniel Appleford
Fortnite Monster TruckX: SeloverWes

Fortnite has gone the extra mile by creating a real-life monster truck to promote its new in-game vehicle type.

Fortnite recently revealed a teaser for “Wrecked,” the upcoming season for Chapter 5. This new season will be themed around Fallout and have a wasteland vibe.

Exclusive leaks have revealed a collaboration between Fortnite and Monster Jam, which has resulted in the creation of new vehicles within the game. One of these vehicles was even leaked by content creator Swearin, who shared an image of an RC car sent to him by Epic Games.

Now, a new monster truck has arrived at the Monster Jam World Series, along with a plethora of Fortnite-themed props.

The truck in the images is not the same as the RC car given to content creators. Instead, this new truck will be lifted with a fin on the back and a mysterious symbol on the side.

The truck is wrapped to mirror its in-game appearance, complete with large spoilers on the front and distinctive bars on the back windows, a feature shared with other current vehicles.

However, the monster truck may not be limited to Fortnite’s battle royale mode. One user on X expressed hope that the truck would be introduced to Rocket Racing as a new skin or vehicle type.

Rocket Racing, an alternative game mode in Fortnite introduced in Chapter 5, focuses on car racing. Players can compete in races to earn usable skins in the primary battle royale mode.

With the collaboration with Monster Jam, users have also been theorizing that this could potentially mean that other famous monster trucks may be added to the game as purchasable skins.

Be sure to keep an eye out for future Fortnite leaks and updates before Chapter 5 Season 3 begins on May 24.

Related Topics

Fortnite Chapter 5

About The Author

Daniel Appleford

Daniel is a streaming, gaming and esports Writer at Dexerto. His main areas of expertise are Call of Duty and Valorant, but he knows his way around countless games, and is big on streamers and pro players too. You can contact Daniel at daniel.appleford@dexerto.com

keep reading
Doja Cat and the DhajaCat skin bundle in Fortnite.
Fortnite
Doja Cat deletes Fortnite post slamming DahjaCat’s skin likeness after community fires back
Josh Taylor
Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 5 Season 3.
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass: Leaks, Nitro skin, more
Josh Taylor
Fortnite Loki God of Stories and Sylvie Laufeydottir skins
Fortnite
How to get Loki skins in Fortnite: Loki God of Stories & Sylvie Laufeydottir
Josh Taylor
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked promo image
Fortnite
Fortnite leaks reveal new vehicle and unexpected collab
Daniel Appleford
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech