How to get Wookie Bowcaster weapon in Fortnite

Sourav Banik
an image of Wookie Bowcaster weapon in FortniteEpic Games

The Wookie Bowcaster is Chewbacca’s iconic weapon and is exclusive to the Star Wars collab event in Fortnite. Here’s how you can get it in the game.

The latest Star Wars collab event in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings a ton of new content and rewards for fans to enjoy and earn. It was released with the 29.40 update and marks the celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4th.

Among all the Star Wars-themed rewards, Chewbacca and his weapon are the two most sought-after items among players. You can now get your hands on the Wookie Warrior’s formidable weapon in the game to dominate your Battle Royale lobby.

So, if you’re wondering how to get the Wookie Bowcaster in-game, here’s everything you need to know.

an image of a Fortnite character shooting Wookie Bowcaster weaponEpic Games
The Wookie Bowcaster weapon deals great damage.

How to get Wookie Bowcaster in Fortnite

There are two ways to get your hands on a Wookie Bowcaster weapon in Fortnite:

  • Rescue Chewbacca from an Imperial Roadblock (his location changes each match).
  • Loot Imperial Chests from Imperial Roadblocks.

The first method is the best and surest way of getting the Wookie Bowcaster, as Chewbacca will hand you his weapon after you save him from the Stormtroopers. The second method is however dependent upon luck, since you may not find the Wookie Bowcaster from every Imperial Chest you open.

How to use the Wookie Bowcaster

The Wookie Bowcaster is a mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 that comes with two fire modes.

You can either shoot individual quarrels quickly or charge up the weapon to fire a heavier and more explosive shot. The single shot deals 55 body damage, as compared to the heavy shot that deals 120 damage to an enemy.

Thanks to its long range and heavy damage, players can use the weapon as a viable replacement to Marksman Rifles in the game like the Huntress DMR.

About The Author

Sourav Banik

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto, specializing in writing tips and guides for a number of games, including Apex Legends, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo 4, Palworld, The Finals, XDefiant, and occasionally Tech. He is also passionate about esports, following games such as Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. He previously wrote for Sportskeeda. Contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

