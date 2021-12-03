How to watch Fortnite Chapter 2 finale live event: Start time & stream

Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to a close with a finale live event known as ‘The End’, and we’ve got all the details you need on start times and streams so you can watch along as it happens.

After two years and eight incredible seasons of battle royale madness, Chapter 2 of Fortnite is bowing out to make way for Chapter 3. Before that happens, though, there’s a huge live event to enjoy where players will work together to take down the Cube Queen.

If previous live events like the battle with Marvel villain Galactus and the dramatic Operation Sky Fire are anything to go by, the Chapter 2 finale should be an event to remember, especially as it’s closing out an entire chapter and not just a season.

Advertisement

Whether you’re planning on diving in and playing along yourself or you’d prefer to watch a stream online instead, we’ve got answers to all your questions about the upcoming event right here.

Contents

Fortnite Chapter 2 finale live event start time

Fortnite Chapter 2’s big finale event will start at 4pm ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021, and will probably last around 10 to 20 minutes, based on the run time of previous live events.

You can see start times for the live event in different locations below:

1pm PT

4pm ET

9pm GMT

7am AEST (December 5)

How to watch Fortnite Chapter 2’s finale live event

The best way to watch the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale is to select the event playlist half an hour before it kicks off and take part yourself, as you’ll be guaranteed a front-row seat to experience the big moment.

Advertisement

Read More: 5 things we need to see in Fortnite Chapter 2

Make sure you have the latest version of Fortnite installed well in advance of the event, especially if you haven’t played for a while. It’s also recommended that you log in an hour before the event just in case.

Fortnite Chapter 2 finale live event stream

If you can’t log in during the event time or you’d rather just watch online, there will be loads of Fortnite streamers playing along who you can tune into, such as SypherPK, Ali-A, and LoserFruit.

We’ll embed a stream here on the day, so check back then and watch along!

What will happen during Fortnite Chapter 2’s finale event?

As usual, details of the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale live event are being kept under lock and key, but Epic Games have teased that we’ll finally find out what the Cube Queen has been planning for the Island throughout Season 8.

Advertisement

“Grab your weapons and fight the ultimate destroyer of all reality. Join The End, a one-time-only, in-game event and battle for your legacy,” reads the official description, suggesting players will join forces to defeat the Cube Queen.

Based on a recent trailer leak, it seems that the Chapter 2 finale event will be a game-changing one, with the battle against the Cube Queen likely initiating a complete map change ahead of Chapter 3’s debut on December 7.

Keep an eye on our Fortnite home page for the latest news and leaks, and check out everything we know about Chapter 3 right here.