When is Lady Gaga coming to Fortnite? Release date, rumors, leaks

The Rift Tour, featuring Ariana Grande, signaled an exciting future for events in Fortnite. Fans could be in for more surprises, as Lady Gaga might be the next artist to drop into the island.

Epic Games aren’t slowing down when it comes to revitalizing Fortnite. With surprises and twists around every corner and every challenge, the battle royale is truly unpredictable. Innovating on how games can use licensed properties, the Rift Tour was another success to add to the list.

Featuring the likes of Ariana Grande, fans and casual players alike experienced a glossy, vibrant concert within the wonderful world of Fortnite.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga has been a fan-favorite for some time and now it seems like the Chromatica star is set to make her Fortnite debut.

Lady Gaga Fortnite release date

Season 7, Chapter 2 of Fortnite is due to conclude on September 12, 4PM E.T / 9PM BST. The season has included a host of ambitious crossovers, mainly bringing over iconic superheroes and villains from the DC and Marvel canons alike. However, other musicians like J. Balvin have made an appearance with limited edition skin packs and more.

While Season 8 of Fortnite is geared up to end in October, a leaked document (page 50), dating back to June 2020 indicates Lady Gaga might be arriving in December instead. The same document also reported on the arrival of Ariana Grande and J Balvin, so we’re crossing fingers to hear Gaga belt out some tunes later this year, now she’s had some time to get acquainted with the game.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga Fortnite rumors

Aside from leaked documents, rumors of Lady Gaga coming to Fortnite have gained traction on Twitter. Reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR let the news slip of an upcoming female singer hitting the island. While the leaker claims the return of the Rift Tour is potentially slated for next year, the unpredictability of Fortnite means this could always change to something much sooner.

A new female singer will be added to the game in the long-term future, according to @qCandywing & Donald Mustard! Could this singer be part of a Rift Tour 2022? 👀 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Offering no more than a cheeky emoji hint, the leaker responded to claims the upcoming Rift Tour singer is Lady Gaga with a subtle nod.

While most musicians coming to Fortnite are within the pop genre, could we see Epic Games reach out to iconic bands for an incredible concert? The future of the Rift Tour is immensely exciting.

Advertisement

Until more developments reveal themselves, remember to check out all the leaked upcoming skins in Fortnite right here.