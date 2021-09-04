Fortnite leak suggests dreaded Black Hole will return soon

Fortnite players could be about to venture into the unknown, as leaks suggest the dreaded Black Hole is set to play a role before the start of the new season.

Epic Games have implemented an unfathomable amount of events into Fortnite. The range of these events is unpredictable too. From the pop music horizons of the Rift Tour to the intensity of the Nexus War, Fortnite is a canvas for unheard-of gaming innovation.

Rivals in the genre have yet to measure up to Epic Games’ ability to produce these high-quality, licensed crossovers.

Their next event is set to shake up the island once again too, as it appears the dreaded black hole from seasons past is set to make a comeback.

Leaks are reporting something huge

Before Fortnite Chapter 2 got underway, the battle royale went through one of it’s most memorable events to date. After the rocket at Dusty Depot took off, the world imploded and was replaced by a black hole loading screen that made the battle royale inaccessible for a few days. Some questioned if it was the end of Fortnite altogether, but that obviously wasn’t the case.

Since then, the black hole has appeared in a few events but it has never been as controversial as it once was, but was rather a nod to the nod. However, according to Fortnite leaker InTheShadeYT, assets have been discovered within the game alluding to the return of the Black Hole.

As Season 7 is set to conclude on September 12 4PM ET / 9PM BST, we can only imagine what is in store for the epic season finale event.

There will be a special loading screen after the black hole has appeard. pic.twitter.com/Qw35PlLWVT — InTheShade – Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) August 31, 2021

The finale of Season 7, Chapter 2 is titled Sky Fire. The event will see players deliver “I.O’s final message to the invading aliens”. Since the aliens arrived in Fortnite, a multitude of superhero-themed crossovers have happened.

Notably, Superman himself has flown into the island as a defender against the mounting alien threat.

We’re sure that whatever Epic Games has stored away for September 12, is going to be an incredible adventure. Check back in with us as more unfolds.