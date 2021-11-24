New Fortnite Chapter 3 weapons and stats leaked

As players wait for Fortnite Chapter 3 to begin, leaks for some brand new weapons have begun to arrive.

It definitely seems like Fortnite Chapter 3 will be kicking off soon. While we don’t know the exact date, various leaks have started to appear online.

In particular, we’ve seen info come out about two new weapons in the final days of November 2021.

Fortnite Chapter 3 new leaked weapons

Upcoming "Throwable Axe" Item. No other info about it tho, just the model of it! pic.twitter.com/GBVEMPfJ6j — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2021

Both of the weapon leaks featured here come from Fortnite leaker HYPEX on Twitter. The first is a new “Throwable Axe” item, which certainly seems capable of dealing some kind of damage.

Based on the name, we predict you’ll be able to throw it at enemies – but despite seeming clear cut, we’ll have to wait and see exactly how it operates.

Advertisement

Read More: Ninja has genuinely started giving Fortnite players homework advice

The other weapon we have a full list of stats for, but unlike the Axe, no in-game image to show off just yet.

HYPEX suggested it could be some kind of hopped up Flint-Knock Pistol, which does make sense based on the posted stats, which are similar to the existing weapon.

An Upcoming Chapter 3 Weapon that Epic are working on sounds like a buffed FlintKnock (Common to Legendary) – Clip size: 5

– Fire Rate: 1

– Damage: 27-32

– Headshot Multiplier: x4

– Reload Time: 5.5-6.5 seconds

– It has a double weapon delay of: 1.25s

– It pushes you back/up — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 23, 2021

It comes with a five-round clip and fires one shot at a time, just like the Flint-Knock. While it deals less damage, you won’t have to reload it after every shot. That being said, when you do have to reload, it will take you longer — 5.5 to 6.5 seconds.

There is much less damage per shot on this weapon, but again, you don’t have to reload after each one. That, and it features a 4x headshot multiplier, which will pump the damage up above 100.

Advertisement

Of course, these are just leaks right now and we can’t confirm anything without official news from Epic. HYPEX has been reliable in the past though, so we’ll just have to wait until the launch of Chapter 3 to know for sure.