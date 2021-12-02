The Rock’s Fortnite tease suggests popular fan theory was right all along

Fortnite and Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson have been tied up in a fan theory for some time now. But in a recent Twitter post, the man himself might have teased they were right all along.

For a game with no traditional campaign, Fornite Battle Royale’s ongoing story is a constant source of fan speculation. Testament to how Epic Games have sucked players into the universe of a title where each match has the exact same format.

With Chapter 3 almost upon us, the chat among fans has never been stronger as they try and figure out what’s in store after The End event. But it’s actually an old theory that has fans speculating once again.

Although he’s never appeared in Fortnite as himself, The Rock has been the subject of a long-running theory. And the actor has just dropped the biggest hint yet that it was true all along.

Ever since he first appeared at the end of Chapter 2 Season 5, Fortnite fans have speculated that The Foundation, leader of The Seven, is actually being played by the former WWE superstar.

Not only does the masked character’s voice bear a resemblance to that of the Fast & Furious star, but his armor also looks similar to The Rock’s tattoo on his left side. Dataminers also found in the game’s files that all of The Foundations lines are stored in a folder called “DJ” (as in, Dwayne Johnson).

We had a few glimpses of The Foundation since he debuted, and the speculation has never really gone away. Now, The Rock has given his own wink to the fan theory.

In a recent Twitter video discussing his Zoa Energy brand, Johnson pulls an ice-cold can out of a fridge. On the top shelf, among the cans, you can The Foundation’s helmet sitting there. Although he doesn’t acknowledge it, it is a clear nod to Fortnite fans, and he even capitalizes the words “Foundation” and “Zero Point”.

Late night grind, POWERED BY @zoaenergy💥⚡️

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG!!!! #ifyouknowyouknow 🦾 pic.twitter.com/admN7U9QKt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

While this could just be a bit of fun between The Rock and gamers, it does raise the question of whether or not he will be canonized in-game soon. Unfortunately, there’s no way of telling from this post if we will be seeing The Rock on the island any time soon.

That being said, with Chapter 3 and a whole new Battle Pass coming soon, there might be room for an unmasked Foundation skin with Johnson’s face.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out the answers to this ongoing mystery. Stay tuned on Dexerto for all the latest news about the new era of Fortnite.