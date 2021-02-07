Logo
SypherPK reveals Fortnite Season 6 wishlist: AR buffs, attachments, more

Published: 7/Feb/2021 1:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Season 5

SypherPK has enjoyed the meta in Fortnite Season 5, but now that he’s been at it for a couple of months, he has some ideas on what needs to be improved in Season 6.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan knows Fortnite like the back of his hand. Players can’t get enough of the tips and tricks he comes up with, and he’s always quick to break down and discuss the latest leaks and rumors.

However, his knowledge really shines during in-depth discussions about the current state of the game. Somehow, he always knows what works, what needs to be improved, and how it can be done.

In a recent video, he talked about some issues in Fortnite Season 5 and how they can be improved in Season 6. Here’s what he had to say.

SypherPK’s content often revolves around ideas and discussions about Fortnite.

Increase player cap and pacing

“The first thing I think they should experiment with is the player cap and pacing of the matches,” he said. “I feel like if I’m not playing Arena, I’m not getting enough action in a single match, especially in public matches.”

“I do feel like there is still a lot of AI that are running around, and I do feel like the games die out very quickly,” he added. “You start the match with 100 players, and before the circle closes, there are only 20 or less people left.”

“I think there’s a lot of different ways they can keep the players alive in a match to make it feel more lively,” he said. “One option would be to add more players. If that doesn’t really work due to the servers… they should invest in figuring out ways to keep people alive longer throughout the match.”

SypherPK wants Epic Games to increase the player capacity and pacing in Fortnite.

Assault Rifle Changes

“The AK47 is so awful, in my opinion,” he said. “It is not a very inspiring assault rifle to use. You have the SCAR, which is the bread and butter. It works. It’s been there from the beginning… but the AK47 doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel like it fits, and I personally do not like using it at all.”

“I think there are way more appealing and interesting assault rifle options,” he added. “Maybe they can come up with something new. Because now we have three different shotguns, but when it comes to assault rifles, you’re still pretty much stuck with just the SCAR.”

SypherPK feels like the AK47 is underwhelming in Fortnite.

Add Weapon and Vehicle Attachments

“Hopefully, weapon attachments do come next season [and the] same thing with vehicle attachments,” he said. “Vehicles have been a little bit underwhelming ever since they removed the Quad Crasher.”

“The cars that they added… are lacking a bit of actual usefulness. Aside from getting you from Point A to Point B, they’re not that useful in combat [and] on most surfaces. So, hopefully, these weapon and vehicle attachments come in and change things up.”

SypherPK’s hopes and expectations aren’t too unrealistic and could be a welcome change. It will be interesting to see whether he was on the ball with his suggestions or whether Epic Games has other solutions in mind.

Either way, Fortnite Season 6 is expected to start sometime soon. The Zero Point Battle Pass lasts until March 15, which means the next season could happen in the third week of March.

When is Travis Scott skin back in Fortnite? Return to Item Shop rumored

Published: 6/Feb/2021 21:14

by Bill Cooney
A well-known Fortnite leaker hinted that the exclusive Travis Scott skin might be returning to the game soon to celebrate the rapper’s very own holiday.

It’s probably safe to say the Travis Scott concert set the gold standard for in-game Fortnite events, with more than 12 million people logging on to watch the show. Soon after it happened in April 2020, the limited-time skin that was also available quickly became one of the hottest looks from the Item Shop.

Like many of the best skins in Epic’s battle royale though, Travis soon disappeared from the store, and fans who missed out have been waiting for its return ever since. That wait might be coming to an end though, if new rumors are to be believed.

On February 5, Fortnite leaker @HYPEX posted on Twitter that the Travis Scott skin could be coming back for a limited time to mark the rapper’s holiday — literally called “Travis Scott Day.”

“Travis Scott *MIGHT* return on February 10,” HYPEX wrote in the tweet that quickly went viral. “Because that’s considered the Travis Scott Day in some places!”

Sure enough in certain parts of the US, like Missouri City, Texas where Scott was raised, February 10 is officially known as “Travis Scott Day.” This shouldn’t be confused with his other holiday (yes, he has two) called “Astroworld Day” celebrated on November 18, and named after his 2018 album.

Of course, we do need to keep in mind that this is just a rumor, as there have been no other official announcements or hints indicating that the skin will actually be returning on February 10. So, take this rumor with a grain of salt if you’ve been patiently waiting already.

While we don’t have more than rumors flying around for Scott, there are some new Fortnite x Fall Guys skins and wild new weapons coming to Fortnite soon that have already had images leaked.

A lot of people definitely want to see the Travis Scott skin return, but there are also some players who already have it that would like to see it stay locked, to keep it as a rare, one-time item.