SypherPK reveals Fortnite Season 6 wishlist: AR buffs, attachments, more

SypherPK has enjoyed the meta in Fortnite Season 5, but now that he’s been at it for a couple of months, he has some ideas on what needs to be improved in Season 6.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan knows Fortnite like the back of his hand. Players can’t get enough of the tips and tricks he comes up with, and he’s always quick to break down and discuss the latest leaks and rumors.

However, his knowledge really shines during in-depth discussions about the current state of the game. Somehow, he always knows what works, what needs to be improved, and how it can be done.

In a recent video, he talked about some issues in Fortnite Season 5 and how they can be improved in Season 6. Here’s what he had to say.

Increase player cap and pacing

“The first thing I think they should experiment with is the player cap and pacing of the matches,” he said. “I feel like if I’m not playing Arena, I’m not getting enough action in a single match, especially in public matches.”

“I do feel like there is still a lot of AI that are running around, and I do feel like the games die out very quickly,” he added. “You start the match with 100 players, and before the circle closes, there are only 20 or less people left.”

“I think there’s a lot of different ways they can keep the players alive in a match to make it feel more lively,” he said. “One option would be to add more players. If that doesn’t really work due to the servers… they should invest in figuring out ways to keep people alive longer throughout the match.”

Assault Rifle Changes

“The AK47 is so awful, in my opinion,” he said. “It is not a very inspiring assault rifle to use. You have the SCAR, which is the bread and butter. It works. It’s been there from the beginning… but the AK47 doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel like it fits, and I personally do not like using it at all.”

“I think there are way more appealing and interesting assault rifle options,” he added. “Maybe they can come up with something new. Because now we have three different shotguns, but when it comes to assault rifles, you’re still pretty much stuck with just the SCAR.”

Add Weapon and Vehicle Attachments

“Hopefully, weapon attachments do come next season [and the] same thing with vehicle attachments,” he said. “Vehicles have been a little bit underwhelming ever since they removed the Quad Crasher.”

“The cars that they added… are lacking a bit of actual usefulness. Aside from getting you from Point A to Point B, they’re not that useful in combat [and] on most surfaces. So, hopefully, these weapon and vehicle attachments come in and change things up.”

SypherPK’s hopes and expectations aren’t too unrealistic and could be a welcome change. It will be interesting to see whether he was on the ball with his suggestions or whether Epic Games has other solutions in mind.

Either way, Fortnite Season 6 is expected to start sometime soon. The Zero Point Battle Pass lasts until March 15, which means the next season could happen in the third week of March.