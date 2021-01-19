 SypherPK reveals Fortnite Season 5 glitch that lets you float at Coral Castle - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

SypherPK reveals Fortnite Season 5 glitch that lets you float at Coral Castle

Published: 19/Jan/2021 0:14 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 0:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Float Glitch Fortnite Season 5
Instagram: SypherPK / Epic Games

Share

SypherPK

SypherPK has already found quite a few tips, tricks, and glitches in Fortnite Season 5, but none are as hilarious as this one at Coral Castle that lets players ‘float’ in the air.

Fortnite Season 5 is well-polished, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t tricks and glitches that players can exploit. Game-breaking ones like being able to stay in the storm forever inevitably get patched.

However, smaller ones are more difficult to iron out, and nobody finds them better than Ali ‘SypherPk’ Hassan. He’s shared many crazy tips and tricks in the past. Now, he’s at it again with a glitch that lets players ‘float.’ He showed it off in a recent video, and the results are hilarious.

If you want to know how to do it, here’s a quick guide.

Fortnite Bash Burner Pickaxe SypherPK
Twitter: SypherPK
SypherPK is the king of finding and sharing tips and tricks in Fortnite.

How to perform the ‘float’ glitch in Fortnite Season 5

To begin, you’ll need to make your way to Coral Castle. It’s not a popular landing spot by any means. SypherPK has only landed there about five times in total himself due to the lack of loot. However, the float glitch makes it more compelling.

Take note of what looks like a small pink pebble floating in the air. It’s difficult to spot at first, but once you’ve seen it in the video below, you’ll know what it is. Strangely, you can stand on it, even though it’s tiny.

Build your way up and perch yourself on top of the pebble. Then, knock all the platforms down and stay up there, which creates the illusion of floating. It’s no cheap gimmick, though. It’s an excellent spot to rain down some bullets on unsuspecting foes, even if it leaves you a bit vulnerable.

SypherPK managed to snag a bunch of eliminations while standing up there. He even managed to get a couple of early shots in and then swoop down on opponents while they were recovering.

SypherPK’s ‘float’ glitch probably won’t win you a game. However, it looks like a lot of fun and will likely help you secure some easy eliminations.

In the end, being innovative is a part of the game, and this glitch takes full advantage of that. 

Plus, imagine the look on your opponent’s face when they realize where they got shot from. 

Fortnite

Fortnite v15.21 early patch notes: downtime announced, Mythic item, Jungle Hunter Quests, bug fixes

Published: 19/Jan/2021 21:50 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 22:07

by Alan Bernal
fortnite update patch notes season 5
Epic Games

Share

fortnite patch

The upcoming Fortnite v15.21 update patch downtime has been announced, ushering in the next quests in the game as well as a new Boss Character, Mythic Item, and more.

Rumors and leaks have already dominated much of the v15.21 news cycle, and is already giving players a good indication of which new and exciting skin should be hitting the battle royale soon.

Meanwhile, Epic Games are going to try to pump some more content for players to sift through with an updated questline called the Jungler Hunter Quests, which should occupy players until the v15.30 update.

But before then, the Fortnite community should be aware that the v15.21 downtime is expected to come through on January 20 at 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9:00 UTC.

 

“Hunt or be hunted” will be the theme for this next update which should already hype up players for what the Fortnite devs have in store.

Here’s everything we know that could come in the v15.21 patch update hitting the live Fortnite servers on January 20.

Fortnite v15.21 early patch notes

General Top Issues

  • When playing Fortnite, players cannot create system-level parties that include players on both PS5 and PS4.
  • The Jumpshot Outfit is missing its facial hair.
  • The Banner menu may be unresponsive to controller inputs, causing players to have difficulty editing their Banner with a controller or the Banner not updating properly.
  • We’re investigating an issue that is causing players to experience a long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
  • The sound effect of certain actions, such as opening a Chest or hitting a Weak Point, may be delayed.

Battle Royale

  • In competitive playlists, players do not have access to their persistent stash of Bars. Instead, they are granted a set amount at the beginning of each match. This is intended. However, your end total of Bars in competitive playlists may appear in the Lobby in place of your persistent stash. This is a visual issue only.
  • The weekly Legendary Quest to ‘Get Headshots’ is not always visible after completing the first stage of the quest.
  • Players may receive damage mid-air when falling inside a car.
  • Players and Spectators may notice inconsistent camera behavior or stuttering after being near a Car they recently drove then exited.
  • Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.
  • Assets appearing invisible in Performance Mode alpha.
  • Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.
  • Sand Tunneling temporarily disabled.

Save the World

  • “Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory
  • Blank Billboards created prior to 15.10 will have “Sample Text” added to them in the 15.10 update.
  • Billboards that use channels to activate or hide text are not functioning properly.

Save The World Issues

  • Eliminating Takers doesn’t count towards Ventures quest.
  • Crashing during Endurance.

Mobile Issues

  • RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.

We’ll update this as soon as we get more information.