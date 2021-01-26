 SypherPK explains theory that next Fortnite season could start Chapter 3 - Dexerto
SypherPK explains theory that next Fortnite season could start Chapter 3

Published: 26/Jan/2021 23:03

by Albert Petrosyan
Gaimer / Epic Games

With Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 still having a ways to go before wrapping up, popular streamer and YouTuber, SypherPK, believes the battle royale’s next new season will actually kickstart Chapter 3.

Nobody knew Epic Games was planning on release a whole different chapter of Fortnite until Season X wrapped up and the infamous Black Hole event took place. Fast-forward to today, and the second chapter is not even halfway through its fifth season despite having started 18 months ago, while Chapter 1 managed to fit 10 full seasons in a span of 24 months.

This is exactly why SypherPK, one of the game’s most well-known content creators, believe Epic will opt to just use the next season as the first one of Chapter 3, rather than S6.

According to his calculations of the length of the Ch2 seasons so far – which have been considerably longer than Ch1’s – Sypher contends that another 10 whole seasons would take too long to fit in at this pace, leaving the game in an uninteresting state.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.
Epic Games
With Season 5 not ending until late-March, Chapter 2 is progressing way more slowly than Ch1.

“The timeline would push in the two-and-a-half to four-year range if we played out the rest of the seasons on this map,” he explained. “Chapter 1, the old map, took about 24 months to complete. Chapter 2, on the other hand, is already on 18 months. If we go through all the rest of the seasons until X, we’ll be on this chapter until 2023,” Sypher explained. “I feel like that’s a very long time. It could make things boring without having a full, fresh reset.”

As with most other players, Sypher confessed to wanting to play on the old map once again but admitted that the likelihood of Epic bringing it back are slim, especially considering how much more this new map offers in terms of development possibilities that the first one doesn’t.

He also pointed to Jonesy, one of Fortnite’s most iconic characters, undergoing a transformation that almost makes it seem like he’s turning into the iconic version that was first introduced when the battle royale was released. Could that be a teaser for the game’s plot heading backward rather than forward?

Ultimately, Sypher came to the conclusion that seeing a brand new map in the near future is not probably but he does expect Epic to make some major changes to the current one, similar to how the old map was completely transformed from one season to the next.

As for his prediction about Chapter 2’s length and Ch3 starting soon, it does make sense that having the current chapter go the full 10 seasons could be too big of a stretch since it would take nearly three years, way too long for the game’s notoriously impatient player-base.

So, while we have to wait and see what the devs have up their sleeves, don’t be shocked if Chapter 3 comes by as soon as March.

Fortnite death map reveals most dangerous locations

Published: 26/Jan/2021 13:26

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Death Map
Epic Games

If you’re looking to stay alive until the very end of a battle royale match in Fortnite, you might want to avoid these deadly locations on the map.

We’ve all been there: You spend ages traveling across The Island, collecting and upgrading the best weapons, getting some epic takedowns… and then you die, losing everything in your arsenal and missing out on that Victory Royale.

It’s a frustrating moment, for sure. But avoiding some of the game’s elimination hot spots could help you on your path to success – or at the very least, make you one of the Top 10 remaining players.

Fortunately, one Fortnite leaker has put together a map highlighting the points of interest that have significantly more deaths than others, meaning you’ll know where to avoid next time you go for the win.

Tilted Towers, now blended with Salty Springs, was spotted in the Fortnite Season 5 battle pass trailer.
Epic Games
Some locations have way more deaths than others in Fortnite.

Where is the most dangerous place in Fortnite?

Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi has collected a huge sample of 50,000 deaths that have taken place during Season 5 of Fortnite, and highlighted exactly where they happened on The Island.

Put together, they form a very useful heatmap that shows off the deadliest locations players can visit.

As you can see from the map below, areas with the highest amount of deaths include Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, Misty Meadows, Colossal Colosseum, Retail Row, and Stealthy Stronghold – which is probably due to Predator now appearing there.

But there’s a clear winner here: Salty Towers. There are a few reasons that might help explain why this point of interest – which can be found just west of the Zero Point – is such a deadly area for players to visit.

Firstly, it’s near the center of the map, which is where a lot of the action ends up taking place. Secondly, it’s covered in sand, which means players can really take advantage of the sand tunneling feature to sneak attack their opponents.

Finally, the point of interest was a new addition in Season 5, acting as a combination of previous locations Salty Springs and Tilted Towers, so it makes sense that it’s a popular destination as people rush to check it out.

Lucas7yoshi also shared a zoomed-in map of Salty Towers which shows off the exact point where players in their sample died. They’re marked as red dots on the image below.

Fortnite Salty Towers death map
Epic Games / @Lucas7yoshi
It’s official: Salty Towers is the deadliest location in Fortnite.

Interestingly, this map may have also revealed the most dangerous building on the Island, as there are significantly more deaths centered on the tall building at the south of Salty Towers.

Whether you’re new to the game and still working on your skills, or you simply want to survive as long as possible to get the best chance at a Victory Royale, it’s probably best to avoid Salty Towers at all costs.