Fortnite players slam Chapter 5 Season 2 for having the “worst” meta

Fortnite players are calling Season 2 of Chapter 5 as one of the worst meta for solo players in zero build.

Chapter 5 Season 2 centers around Greek mythology with the theme of Myths and Mortals. With the new season comes a selection of new weapons and weapon spawn-rates. The latter of which has been the pain point for solo players.

This season has witnessed a significant surge in the availability of sniper rifles. They are now more commonly found in chests, as floor loot, and concealed within Weapon Benches scattered across the map.

Players are now advocating for a reduction in sniper rifle spawns to mitigate the need for coming up with creative strategies to counter the seemingly endless number of snipers.

Fortnite players call sniper meta “annoying”

Frustrated players took to Reddit to share the issues with the current meta in Chapter 5 Season 2. While multiple comments surrounded the issues with sniper rifles, some started the issue had more to do with third-partying.

“The meta in solo is third party, no matter the loadout,” said the top comment. “You hear gunfire, go. If you’re in a fight & you win, move quickly. The Cerberus medallion is the best because of this meta IMO.”

Between getting caught in between a third party and snipers, players are getting fed up with playing solos in Fortnite. Despite this, players in the comments tried to give their strategies for combating snipers, such as using Shock Waves or being constantly on the move.

“If you don’t have a sniper you might as well quit the game,” claimed the poster. “I just played a solo where I had 7 kills and not a single enemy that I killed had a sniper, nor could I find one. By the time of the top 10, there was basically nothing I could do given I couldn’t find bunkers and the cover was limited. Everywhere I looked there was a player in a bunker with a scope glint.”

Fortnite is no stranger to vaulting or unvaulting weapons while increasing the spawn rates. Although with the season only having been out for just over one week, Fortnite hasn’t made any dramatic changes to the meta just yet.