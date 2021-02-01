Logo
Fortnite

SypherPK explains why Fortnite fans should be excited for leaked “mod” attachments

Published: 1/Feb/2021 3:25

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Weapon Vehicle Mods
Epic Games / Twitter: SypherPK

SypherPK

SypherPK is looking forward to Fortnite’s leaked weapon and vehicle mod attachments, explaining why fans should be excited too and discussing all the possibilities.

In December 2020, a reliable leaker, HYPEX, revealed that Epic Games had been testing out “Weapon Mod Slots.” It was a strong sign that weapon attachments could be added to the game. He doubled down on his claims in January 2021 and provided even more information about them, including the fact that there would be vehicle attachments, too.

It’s hard to tell whether these rumored changes will come in the next chapter or a subsequent season. Either way, it would be an exciting and welcome change that will add more depth and complexity to the game.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan is hyped up about the endless possibilities weapon and vehicle mods could bring. He talked about them in a recent video and explained why other Fortnite players should be excited, too. Here’s what he had to say.

SypherPK Fortnite Venom mythic ability trick
SypherPK
SypherPK knows Fortnite like the back of his hand and often discusses the latest leaks and rumors.

“I’m excited [because] currently, vehicles are a little bit underwhelming in Fortnite,” he said. “They do get you from point A to point B. But [many] cars don’t drive too well unless you’re driving on an actual road. The attachments and new tires that you potentially can put on these vehicles might be an interesting way to make the vehicles more powerful and more meaningful.”

“Weapon attachments, like imagine the possibilities,” he added. “You have your core weapon attachments… from different games. Instead of having a silenced SCAR as an item in the game, you might be able to find a silencer and attach it to a weapon. This is just the core, basic mechanic.”

“But we’re talking about Fortnite,” he said. “Fortnite sometimes goes with crazy attachments, and crazy updates, and weapons. Fortnite really likes to push the envelope. So, we might see things [like] fire ammo where you can put fire bullets in a gun, and when you shoot, bullets will light players and buildings on fire.”

“You might be able to find an attachment like a Hop Rock attachment,” he said. “So, maybe exotic weapons will go away, and we might find attachments [that] turn normal weapons into exotic counterparts.

“Maybe you can find an extended magazine for rapid-fire,” he added. “Maybe you can find an attachment that makes your gun shoot a little bit slower but is way more accurate. There are all kinds of different possibilities.”

The relevant part of the video happens between 1:25 and 2:55.

So, there you have it, folks. SypherPK is clearly excited about the rumored vehicle modifications and weapon modifications.

He’s also done a good job of spreading the hype, which is warranted. They would forever change the game as we know it.

Keep in mind, though, that nothing has been confirmed yet. There’s a strong possibility they will be added to the game, but nothing is truly confirmed until it is official.

Fortnite

How to get Fortnite Snake Eyes G.I. Joe skin in Season 5: price, bundle items

Published: 31/Jan/2021 0:29

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Snake Eyes G.I. Joe skin
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

G.I. Joe has dropped into Fortnite, with Snake Eyes joining the ever-growing roster of crossovers in Season 5. Here’s how you can unlock the new skin, and what other items are bundled into the set.

Real name? Classified. Ninja Master? Verified. G.I. Joe is now in Fortnite Season 5, although his arrival wasn’t as sneaky as the Ninja would have hoped.

The potential of the crossover has been known for a while, and devs have been fuelling the fire over the last week.

Epic Games’ Donald Mustard teased it in a series of cryptic tweets on January 28. He changed his Twitter bio location to “Arashikage Clan,” a reference to the home of Snake Eyes. He sent a photo of himself reading the G.I. Joe comics too.

That was on top of the official Fortnite account tweeting about a clan with the “best codenames” and an iconic phrase from the series ⁠— “Knowing is half the battle.”

Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Fortnite skin price

The Snake Eyes G.I. Joe bundle will set you back 1,800 V-Bucks in Fortnite. That’s quite a bit for a skin, but you’re not just getting the Snake Eyes skin.

You’re also getting his signature Katana in two different colors ⁠— a Black one as a Back Bling, and a Silver one as a Pickaxe. There’s no glider or emote bundled into the package, but if you’re a G.I. Joe fan, you can go around the Island swinging like it’s the 80s again.

The Snake Eyes bundle will only be in the Fortnite store for a limited time, and it may never return. You have to get in quick if you want to pick it up before the Ninja disappears yet again.