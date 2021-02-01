SypherPK explains why Fortnite fans should be excited for leaked “mod” attachments

SypherPK is looking forward to Fortnite’s leaked weapon and vehicle mod attachments, explaining why fans should be excited too and discussing all the possibilities.

In December 2020, a reliable leaker, HYPEX, revealed that Epic Games had been testing out “Weapon Mod Slots.” It was a strong sign that weapon attachments could be added to the game. He doubled down on his claims in January 2021 and provided even more information about them, including the fact that there would be vehicle attachments, too.

It’s hard to tell whether these rumored changes will come in the next chapter or a subsequent season. Either way, it would be an exciting and welcome change that will add more depth and complexity to the game.

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan is hyped up about the endless possibilities weapon and vehicle mods could bring. He talked about them in a recent video and explained why other Fortnite players should be excited, too. Here’s what he had to say.

“I’m excited [because] currently, vehicles are a little bit underwhelming in Fortnite,” he said. “They do get you from point A to point B. But [many] cars don’t drive too well unless you’re driving on an actual road. The attachments and new tires that you potentially can put on these vehicles might be an interesting way to make the vehicles more powerful and more meaningful.”

“Weapon attachments, like imagine the possibilities,” he added. “You have your core weapon attachments… from different games. Instead of having a silenced SCAR as an item in the game, you might be able to find a silencer and attach it to a weapon. This is just the core, basic mechanic.”

“But we’re talking about Fortnite,” he said. “Fortnite sometimes goes with crazy attachments, and crazy updates, and weapons. Fortnite really likes to push the envelope. So, we might see things [like] fire ammo where you can put fire bullets in a gun, and when you shoot, bullets will light players and buildings on fire.”

“You might be able to find an attachment like a Hop Rock attachment,” he said. “So, maybe exotic weapons will go away, and we might find attachments [that] turn normal weapons into exotic counterparts.

“Maybe you can find an extended magazine for rapid-fire,” he added. “Maybe you can find an attachment that makes your gun shoot a little bit slower but is way more accurate. There are all kinds of different possibilities.”

The relevant part of the video happens between 1:25 and 2:55.

So, there you have it, folks. SypherPK is clearly excited about the rumored vehicle modifications and weapon modifications.

He’s also done a good job of spreading the hype, which is warranted. They would forever change the game as we know it.

Keep in mind, though, that nothing has been confirmed yet. There’s a strong possibility they will be added to the game, but nothing is truly confirmed until it is official.