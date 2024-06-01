Fortnite expert comes up with “pay-to-win” Cactus strat in Season 3

Fortnite content creator and streamer SypherPK devised an ingenious idea to get the upper hand on enemies during the Chapter 5 Season 3.

Chapter 5 Season 3 is centered around a desert wasteland theme inspired by the world of Fallout. However, with the addition of armored vehicles, which have been hotly debated by the community, players are having to come up with creative ways to bring home the Victory Royale.

SypherPK takes this to a different level when using The Prickly Patroller and a cactus emote to hide from enemies out in the open. The original cactus skin was released in 2019 during Season 8, and it hasn’t been featured in the shop in over 200 days at the time of writing.

If you’re fortunate enough to have the cactus skin and, even better, the emote, employing this clever tactic in your games could be the key to gaining an advantage in Chapter 5 Season 3.

The original idea behind posing as a cactus is due to Slurp Cactus that can be found around the map. These cacti heal players, give shields, and can heal vehicles if they are hit by them while driving.

In the post, SypherPK goes to the NitroDrome and hides by the locked gate containing Ringmaster Scarr’s Mythic Vehicle. The vehicle is one of the three Mythic Vehicles that can be obtained by defeating the bosses associated with them.

Due to the vehicles’ extra advantage, getting in them is a high priority in the new season, so SypherPK decided to pitch himself there.

“Wild that this happened so fast,” joked one user on X.

Others had a similar sentiment, surprised that his trick worked so well in his favor, especially since the cactus skin that he was using did not look anything like the Slurp Cactus in the game.

So, for those who are looking for new ways to shake up the game and get a few extra kills, it may be worth it to follow SypherPK’s footsteps.