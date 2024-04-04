Fortnite community divided on how to solve “sniper situation”

One Fortnite player thinks the worsening “sniper situation” means Epic should vault the weapon type, but others argue that’s too drastic.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 didn’t only bring Greek mythology to the Island. It also invited a massive uptick in sniper rifles available through loot.

Following widespread player complaints, developers rolled out changes in late March that vaulted rare and uncommon sniper rifles, so players could only access the epic and legendary snipers.

Several days removed from the change and some players still think Fortnite needs to fix its sniper problem because of the sheer volume of epic and legendary rifles available. One Reddit user suggested a drastic solution, writing, “…Fortnite either needs to make the sniper actually reward skill, or just vault it completely.”

The Redditor put forth other possible changes, like nerfing the magazine size, decreasing bullet drop, and significantly reducing the weapon’s body damage output.

Some Fortnite players agreed that vaulting sniper rifles may be the way to go. “Totally agree. I seem to get snipers more often than ever now,” one person chimed in.

Added someone else, “I agree snipers are a bit out of hand and should probably just be vaulted or nerfed… it ruins the fun of close-up combat and makes it too difficult to fight in the open.”

However, the thread is also full of those who think the problem is being overstated. “I think you are overreacting tbh,” commented one Redditor.

Someone else said of the OP’s suggested changes, “No thanks you’re changes sound horrible and would make snipers useless.”

Another Fortnite user shared the following thought, “Vaulting it completely would annoy a LOT of people. But I like the 1-shot mag idea. A lot of snipers IRL are bolt-action, 1 shot per load.”

For now, it’s unclear how Fortnite developers will respond to the sniper-related complaints.