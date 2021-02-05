Logo
SypherPK explains why he stopped making educational Fortnite videos

Published: 5/Feb/2021 18:44

by Jacob Hale
SypherPK educational fortnite videos
YouTube: SypherPK

SypherPK

Popular Fortnite YouTuber and streamer Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has explained why he no longer makes educational Fortnite videos — and how he plans to bring them back in the future.

While many top content creators moved on from Fortnite to the likes of Warzone, Rust, Among Us and more, Sypher was one of the top names who stayed loyal to the game.

While he’s entertaining and a naturally gifted player, one reason players love to flock to his content is because he’s one of the smartest Fortnite players there is.

He was always the go-to guy to learn how to become a better player, but sometime during Chapter 2, Season 4, he stopped: and now we know why.

Sypher has stuck by Fortnite through thick and thin.

In a YouTube upload on February 4, Sypher explained the thinking behind his decision to stop creating educational content.

He said: “The main reason for that is because a lot of the time, when I’m trying to record a commentary, I’m not getting enough quality fights in a solo match. It ends up being dry and very, very short.”

He went on to say that his last couple of educational videos were only 8-10 minutes long, quite short and “kind of dry,” obviously not completely happy with the direction the content was going.

Sypher did say, though, that he’s come up with a plan to bring back his educational videos in a different way, but refrained from giving away any specific details.

One path he’s revealed he’ll take is by giving lessons to other players, rather than commentary over his own gameplay, starting with Australian Fortnite star Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten.

While the educational videos have been gone for a while, it definitely makes sense why, and a new style of educational content could be exactly what both Sypher and his viewers want to see.

Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover leaked with new skins coming soon

Published: 5/Feb/2021 17:18

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games/Mediatonic

According to a new leak, Fortnite and Fall Guys will be getting some sort of crossover in the near future, with new skins apparently in the works for a number of characters. 

While Fortnite is still on top of the world when it comes to notoriety, it’s safe to say at this point that the same cannot be said about Fall Guys. That said, at one point, it was talk of the town, with a number of properties and even game studios wanted to crossover with the title.

Now, it seems like Fall Guys has another few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to crossovers.

According to a brand new leak from the Twitter account FNLeaksandInfo, Fall Guys will be getting Fortnite skins in the near future, presumably as some sort of crossover event, if some new code added to the game is to be believed.

The leak specifically mentions skins for “Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler, and Ripley.” As one can tell, those are some of the most iconic Fortnite skins, so their inclusion in Fall Guys makes sense a crossover is indeed coming.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the crossover right now. It’s unknown whether or not more skins are coming to the game, as well as whether or not we’ll be seeing Fall Guys skins or items come to Fortnite in some way, shape, or form.

Skins don’t seem likely unless they were to change the proportions of the beans but it’s not impossible.

Perhaps we are on the precipice of a larger crossover, similar to the one Rocket League got a few months back. At this point, it’s way too early to tell.

As of the time of this writing, it’s unknown when the Fortnite crossover, will be arriving, but if their code was added to the game recently, it probably won’t be too much longer before we find out.