SypherPK explains why he stopped making educational Fortnite videos

Popular Fortnite YouTuber and streamer Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has explained why he no longer makes educational Fortnite videos — and how he plans to bring them back in the future.

While many top content creators moved on from Fortnite to the likes of Warzone, Rust, Among Us and more, Sypher was one of the top names who stayed loyal to the game.

While he’s entertaining and a naturally gifted player, one reason players love to flock to his content is because he’s one of the smartest Fortnite players there is.

He was always the go-to guy to learn how to become a better player, but sometime during Chapter 2, Season 4, he stopped: and now we know why.

In a YouTube upload on February 4, Sypher explained the thinking behind his decision to stop creating educational content.

He said: “The main reason for that is because a lot of the time, when I’m trying to record a commentary, I’m not getting enough quality fights in a solo match. It ends up being dry and very, very short.”

He went on to say that his last couple of educational videos were only 8-10 minutes long, quite short and “kind of dry,” obviously not completely happy with the direction the content was going.

Sypher did say, though, that he’s come up with a plan to bring back his educational videos in a different way, but refrained from giving away any specific details.

One path he’s revealed he’ll take is by giving lessons to other players, rather than commentary over his own gameplay, starting with Australian Fortnite star Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten.

While the educational videos have been gone for a while, it definitely makes sense why, and a new style of educational content could be exactly what both Sypher and his viewers want to see.