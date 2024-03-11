Warzone players want “useless” attachments buffed again

Warzone players are hoping that some of the most popular attachments in the battle royale’s history receive some buffs in the near future as they’ve become “useless” in Modern Warfare 3.

It’s been over four years since Warzone was first launched, and Call of Duty fans love to look back fondly at what they’ve had in the past. Players have reminisced over Verdansk and Rebirth Island, and both maps are set to make a comeback in the future.

Obviously, given that there have been a few new CoD games since the battle royale was first released, things can’t exactly go back to the way they were at the start. No matter how much wishing players do.

Article continues after ad

However, small tweaks can be made to revive that original feeling, and that’s what players want when it comes to Thermal Sights – especially as a counter to how popular smoke grenades have become.

Article continues after ad

Warzone players want Thermal Optics buffed again

It was something Redditor DefunctHunk flagged, noting that smoke grenades have become way more popular in Warzone these days than they were in Verdansk.

“It’s interesting to see that smoke grenades are the meta tactical now and are insanely useful for positioning and for escaping when you get caught out. But 99.9% of the playerbase never used them in WZ1,” they said. “Also, I’m surprised thermal optics aren’t more commonly used given the prevalence of smoke grenades, especially late game.”

Article continues after ad

Others quickly chimed in, wanting Thermals to be a better option. “I’m sure it’ll eventually pick up. But there are such better sights that help with visible recoil it’s tough to get away from them,” one said.

“For me it seems that the thermal scopes got a hell of a nerf, lots of lower-end, lower magnification thermals can’t see through the smoke, which makes them just as useless as a regular scope,” another added.

Article continues after ad

Some players noted that interest in Thermals has also waned because of how prevalent they were in Warzone originally. You could hardly pick up a ground loot weapon that didn’t have a Thermal on.

Article continues after ad

The Warzone devs have only just released the Season 2 Reloaded round of weapon changes, so it’s unlikely they’ll update sights just yet. However, it could be something for them to consider before long.