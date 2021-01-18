 SypherPK explains why competitive Fortnite’s momentum is slowing down - Dexerto
Fortnite

SypherPK explains why competitive Fortnite’s momentum is slowing down

Published: 18/Jan/2021 4:28 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 4:35

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite competitive momentum
SypherPK

SypherPK

Fortnite’s competitive scene once had a lot of momentum, but now it’s slowed down to a stand-still for several reasons, and SypherPK explained why.

Fortnite exploded into the competitive esports world, and it’s been in the mix ever since. But although it’s still alive and well, its momentum has slowed down quite a bit.

Professional players like Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ David Fish have expressed their concerns about the dwindling prize-pool. And one of the most popular players in the scene, William ‘Zayt’ Aubin, announced his retirement because he wasn’t having fun.

The game is still incredibly popular. However, the competitive scene is in dire straits, and Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan explained why. Here’s what he had to say.

SypherPK Fortnite Pay-To-Win Skins
SypherPK
Fortnite players can always trust SypherPK’s opinions and insights on the game.

“A lot of people recently have been saying that Fortnite competitive is dying,” he said. “I personally don’t think it’s dying, but momentum is slowing down. Something [needs to be] done to rejuvenate and re-motivate people, because… momentum is dwindling, and I can explain why.”

“NRG Zayt, who is one of the longest-running pro players from back in the OG days, decided to retire,” he said. “He’s still been placing really well in tournaments, [but] he might have lost motivation because… the prize pool is extremely low compared to what it used to be.”

“Another thing that has shifted is the fun factor,” he said. “Back in the day, content creators used to play tournaments for fun. You had people like CouRageJD and TimTheTatman playing. It drove viewership [numbers up]… even though [they] didn’t necessarily win. That doesn’t really happen anymore.”

Epic Games Fortnite World Cup Canceled 2021
Nick Statt
Fortnite fans haven’t been able to attend a LAN tournament for quite some time.

“Another [problem]… is the LAN tournaments,” he said. “For a good reason, we can’t have LAN events. But [they] drew more importance to them. People would be able to see competitors… and their reactions. We lost that, and we probably won’t get that back until 2022.”

“[Some of] the most memorable… moments [revolved] around LAN events,” he added. “You get more attracted to the storylines of the players. It feels more important. Right now, there is not as much story involved.”

“On top of that, when Epic Games is doing the live stream, they still use the spectator mode,” he said. “[It’s] laggy and choppy and doesn’t allow you to see the real skill that some of these players have.”

In the end, though, SypherPK re-iterated his belief that competitive Fortnite isn’t dying. However, he is convinced that it’s momentum is at an all-time low and thinks it needs to pick back up again. Only time will tell whether that happens.

Either way, Fortnite’s competitive scene isn’t as strong as it used to be. The signs are worrying, and if more players and viewers keep jumping ship, it will be interesting to see how Epic Games respond.

Call of Duty

CDL Challengers Cup #4 final placements: WestR’s reign continues

Published: 18/Jan/2021 3:01 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 3:02

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Challengers

WestR, House Tarth, and Renegades have all come away as champions in their respective regions as the fourth Black Ops Cold War Challengers Cup event is now in the books. 

  • WestR continues to be the most dominant force in NA, taking home their fourth consecutive Challengers Cup victory.
  • House Tarth finally get back atop the EU region with an impressive upper bracket run over former champions.
  • Renegades reclaim the throne in APAC, taking down VOID Collective in the Grand Finals.

Final placements

Just under 1,000 teams competed around the world as the weekend-long event offered up pro points alongside the standard prize pool. No different from earlier Challengers Cups, $2,500 was on the line across NA and EU while APAC battled it out for a share in $1,500. 

Placement Team Prize
1st WestR $2,000
2nd NYSL Academy $500
3rd Built By Gamers
4th Triumph
Top 6 Slammed Strikes Back
Bean Squad
Top 8 wambyyyybambyy
HaggyCracked
Placement Team Prize
1st House Tarth $2,000
2nd Connect 4 $500
3rd RAMS
4th Gangsterz
Top 6 Obtained Esports
Team Singularity
Top 8 Orgless
Team Sween
Placement Team Prize
1st Renegades $1,000
2nd VOID Collective $500
3rd Chiefs Esports Club
4th Vertex Gaming
Top 6 Next Up
CYCLOPS
Top 8 Team Handsome
SCARZ

Challengers Cup #4 Results & Recap

The fourth Challengers Cup event kicked off on January 16 and came to a close just one day later. Hundreds of teams duked it out though a number of familiar names topped the pack once again across all three regions.

WestR once again proved to be an unstoppable force in NA. The reigning champs cruised through this week’s upper bracket without much difficulty. Despite a remarkable showing from NSYL Academy on their way through the lower bracket, they couldn’t quite matchup in the Grand Finals.

On the EU side, House Tarth climbed their way back to the top spot after two weeks of finishing in the Top 6. They took down Connect 4 in back to back matchups, winning 3-2 in the Winner’s Finals and then 3-1 in the Grand Finals.

Similarly, Renegades pushed back to the top of the APAC region after their extraordinary winning streak came to an end in Challengers Cup 3. They took down VOID Collective 3-1 in the final series.