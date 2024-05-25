New Fortnite season brings unbelievable meta that nobody saw coming

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has gone completely off the rails with its new vehicular meta. It almost feels like a completely different game, and the community has some strong opinions on it.

If you haven’t been paying attention to Fortnite recently, you may have missed the teaser of a Monster Jam collaboration, or the RC car sent out to content creators. These were just the tip of the iceberg regarding what the full season is like.

With sports cars and G-Wagons around every corner, almost everyone in the lobby can have their own vehicle, and this concept is only magnified by the countless vehicle mods.

Instead, what was once a gun-forward Battle Royale has now become an ultimate demolition derby, with the winner deciding whose car can withstand the Nitro-fueled heat.

Having some sort of vehicle has become absolutely necessary in Chapter 5 Season 3, thanks to the over-powered supercars that can be found around the map after defeating bosses.

With infinite boost and little need for gas, these cars are a force to be reckoned with. However, the game-changer is the new Nitro Fists scattered across the map, which can bring these mighty vehicles to a screeching halt.

“The new power glove things absolutely mess up cars in seconds. That being said, good luck if you’re caught in the open,” pointed out one Reddit user.

But Reddit isn’t the only one that can’t seem to get on board with the new meta. Popular streamers like Ninja sarcastically criticized how the game is now played, saying the vehicles have “increased the skill gap.”

A strategy that some have started to call “get in the car or die,” Chapter 5 Season 3 has definitely set an unthinkable meta to Fortnite. Especially when the Mythic Nitro Cars from the bosses increase your firing speed by 1.5x. Leaving those in the open with little to no choice but to hope for the best.

Fortnite has entered a new era of battling it out on the map, but players are still desperately trying to get Epic Games to add more counters to the vehicles to level the playing field somewhat, and it’s only day two of the season!