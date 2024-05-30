Fortinite’s Chapter 5 Season 3 meta turns endgame into hilarious “musical chairs”

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 3 has brought powerful mythic cars to the game and the endgame in the final circle now looks a lot more hilarious as a result.

We’d be lying if we said we weren’t all run over by a car the first time we logged into Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3. After building up hype with the Fallout teaser collab, the new season is finally here, and it has, without a doubt, brought a meta nobody saw coming.

No more getting zapped by Lightning of Zeus or slammed from the sky with Wings of Icarus – right now, OP mythic cars are where it’s at. These Nitro-fueled cars not only have more health but also come in various Vehicle mods and weapons that let you mow down anyone in sight.

As a result, while Epic has just recently nerfed them, using a vehicle in Fortnite has become quite the strategy to last until the final storm circle. As much as this reminded us of the chaotic Airbending endgame, Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 3 endgame looks much more hilarious thanks to this new meta.

In our experience, the endgame tends to be a little quiet, assuming there are no “broken” mythics—people tend to be sneaky to avoid getting caught in the open. That said, as shared in a Reddit thread, despite having four people left in Zero Build Solo, all of them just ended up hopping in the same car in the final circle.

It’s a hilarious sight to see, for sure. Another thread even referenced this phenomenon: “In solos, it’s not about the destination, it’s about the friends you pick up along the way” since people might hop in your car out of nowhere.

In duos, trios, or squads, usually, you have one person driving while the other uses the car’s turret to get kills. But since you can’t drive while you shoot the turret at the same time when you’re playing alone, chances are you might be accompanied by a bunch of strangers by accident — who might end up cleaning the kills for you or even just enjoying the free ride.

“It’s like a game of musical chairs,” one person commented. Seeing how powerful cars are right now, hopping into a stranger’s car would seem like a much better choice to get some cover in the final circle, at least in Zero Build Solos. And if you’re unable to secure yourself a seat, the chances to survive are slim – unless you have this one item that can help.