Fortnite players tired of Chapter 5 following the same “boring” cycle

The Fortnite community has grown tired of every Season in Chapter 5 following the same patterns, despite Epic’s efforts to constantly shake the Battle Royale up with heaps of new content.

Epic has added tons of new weapons, items, map changes, major collaborations, skins, lore, and seasonal events during Chapter 5. However, an increasing amount of players have still found it becoming stale.

One player summed it up in a post titled: “I’m just getting a little tired of it is all,” which was presented with their view on how each Fortnite season carries out the same cycle.

It centered around the idea that every season gets to a point where it feels “stale and boring.” Then, after Epic unleashes a brand-new weapon or item to shake up the meta, certain players or pros complain and it ultimately ends up with it getting nerfed, as the endless loop starts again.

The poster highlighted the Nitro Fists weapon as an example of something they believed had fallen victim to community complaints. This launched with Chapter 5 Season 3, but was nerfed in a further mid-season patch update on May 30 to increase the recharge time.

One player said, “I don’t understand the nerf on the fists. Why didn’t they just lessen the damage to players instead,” leading another to add, “The Fortnite community is just awful.”

Other players suggested more dramatic solutions, with one saying, “Oh how easy it would be to please both types of players. If only this billion-dollar company could make two types of Battle Royales and give items in each mode different stats and abilities.”

That prompted a user to reply, “Yep. Not only that, but this OP on release then nerf over time is what they’ve done for 7 years. It’s not ‘the sweats’ fault, it’s Epic doing what they think maximizes profit.”

The Nitro cars were also struck with several nerfs, which has proved divisive among Fortnite players. Many felt the nerfs had ruined the experience, with one saying “They nerfed the cars into the absolute ground. Mythic car health is a joke.”

Meanwhile, others flooded in to disagree, claiming “The cars are still as fun as they were before just less tankey.”

This is not the first time the Fortnite community has been in uproar over weapons and items in the game being introduced and then suddenly nerfed. However, more players are becoming frustrated after seeing the pattern repeat itself during every new season in Chapter 5.