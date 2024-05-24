How to get Behemoth SUV in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Behemoth SUV bundle hit the Item Shop alongside the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3; here’s how to get it.

Fortnite’s Wrecked update has brought a few new rides to the Island, each one heavily inspired by the wasteland theme.

While new characters like The Machinist will drop Medallions that unlock access to their rides, the Behemoth SUV isn’t offered in a similar fashion.

Instead, Fortnite users who want to secure the Behemoth in their own garage must first visit the game’s Item Shop. Players will find a bundle featuring the vehicle and a host of customizable goodies.

How to unlock the Behemoth SUV Bundle

Epic Games

As of writing, the Behemoth SUV Bundle is available in the Item Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Purchasing the ride will have it fill SUV slots in multiple Fortnite experiences, namely the Battle Royale and Rocket Racing modes. Players will also gain access to the vehicle in Rocket League as cross-game content.

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make your purchase.

Chapter 5’s first season allowed users to start turning Sports Cars into their equipped vehicles. The same will now apply to SUV Car Bodies, so those who buy the Behemoth shouldn’t have a hard time bringing it to the Island.

What’s included in the Behemoth Bundle

The SUV bundle will come packed with all of the extras listed below:

Behemoth Car Body

Flames Behemoth Decal

Lightning Behemoth Decal

Stripes Behemoth Decal

Wings Behemoth Decal

Behemoth Blackout Decal

Behemoth Dune Hunter Decal

Behemoth Offroad Wheels (with 12 paint colors)

Behemoth Blackout Wheels

Epic Games has assured the community that while the Offroad Wheels look as though they may perform better when offroading, they have no impact on vehicle control or gameplay.

