Is Quagmire from Family Guy coming to Fortnite?

With Peter Griffin finally dropping into Fortnite after years of player demands, gamers are now curious which Family Guy character might be next in line. Quagmire has been trending for that very reason, but is he joining the iconic Battle Royale?

Where were you when Peter Griffin was announced for Fortnite? After countless memes, years of requests from the player base, and plenty of teasers to boot, the historic moment finally on December 3 as part of Chapter 5, Season 1.

The highly-anticipated crossover sent shockwaves through the industry as a whole, with a buffed version of the iconic figure making an impact in the hit video game.

But is the hype stopping there? Will Peter Griffin be the only Family Guy character in Fortnite? Or could others, like Quagmire, join in too? Here’s what you need to know.

Epic Games Peter Griffin finally made his way to Fortnite in 2023.

Is Quagmire coming to Fortnite?

No, Quagmire is not set to join Fortnite. There has been absolutely no news surrounding the possible addition of Quagmire in Epic’s BR. From the looks of things, Peter Griffin was merely a one-off from Family Guy in light of insurmountable hype surrounding his debut over the years.

If Quagmire were, in fact, on the way, there’s no doubt we’d start hearing about it well in advance. Be it in-game teasers from devs themselves or countless leaks from dataminers along the way, it likely wouldn’t remain a secret for all too long.

So for the time being, with no intel whatsoever on any other Family Guy character joining Fortnite, let alone Quagmire, it’d be wise not to hold your breath.

Though with that said, as we’ve learned plenty of times in recent history, nothing is ever truly off the table. Fortnite has managed to bring together characters from all manner of IP, meaning another Family Guy skin could certainly happen, if the demand is there.

Rest assured, we'll keep you posted here with any further developments.

