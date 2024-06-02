Fortnite insider claims The Boys crossover is coming

According to insider Nick Baker, The Boys may be coming to Fortnite at some point in the future, although the ETA is unknown.

Since its debut on Prime Video in 2019, The Boys has taken the gaming industry by storm. Various members of the show have made appearances in games like Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir in MW2, along with Homelander’s recent arrival in Mortal Kombat 1.

It seems like the crossovers won’t stop there, however, as industry insider Nick Baker said The Boys may come to Fortnite in the future. That said, he isn’t sure which characters will join, as he doesn’t know the specifics of the collab.

Baker’s words come from The XboxEra Podcast, where he continued that Epic Games’ “stupid timing” won’t see this crossover happening anytime soon despite Season 4’s arrival.

“They’ll probably put The Boys in three years time,” Baker jested.

The discussion starts at the 3:20:40 mark of the podcast.

Baker’s had an accurate history of sharing Fortnite collabs, with the likes of Avatar and X-Men, specifically Magneto, a part of his track record. He’s also stated One Piece, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and many more are on the list of crossovers.

Fortnite’s latest season introduced a crossover with Fallout, the hit gaming series turned TV show on Prime Video, without much delay between both parties coming together. Players can nab the T-60 Power Armor via Chapter 5 Season 3’s Battle Pass.

If proven true, it’s likely a crossover of this size would end up in the Battle Pass or as part of a mid-season event similar to Avatar or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

For now, fans of The Boys will have to catch the show or nab Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1 when both arrive in early June.