Fortnite & Family Guy crossover still in the works according to new leaks

According to newly leaked information, Epic Games is still developing content for a Fortnite and Family Guy crossover.

Hints at a Family Guy collaboration began making the rounds in February 2021 when a sprite sheet featuring a host of codenames hit the web.

The codename “FrenchFry” appeared in the listing, leading many to believe it constituted a reference to a Family Guy skin.

In April 2022, an Unreal Engine presentation accidentally teased several pieces of future Fortnite content.

During the video, file names briefly flashed on a computer screen, some alluding to characters that have since landed in Fortnite – Darth Vader, Doom Slayer, and Indiana Jones. Family Guy counted among the list of names, as well.

Yet another leak points to a Fortnite x Family collaboration

Dataminers GMatrixGames and FNAssist revealed that “as of a few updates ago,” Epic has continued its efforts on the “FrenchFry” cosmetics. Interestingly, these specific cosmetics now have a new ID, the leakers claimed – “CID_TBD_Athena_Commando_M_FrenchFry.”

While the updated ID tag offers nothing in the way of concrete details, FNAssist thinks its points to a male character, perhaps even the main protagonist, Peter Griffin.

At the time of writing, Epic Games has yet to so much as hint at the long-rumored Family Guy and Fortnite collaboration.

The evidence continues to pile up, though. Still, it’s anyone’s guess as to when players can expect such content to finally go live.

This merely serves as one of the crossover rumors making the rounds. According to a recent report, Epic is also in the process of working with The Kid Laroi for a concert collab. Allegedly, Dead Space content may soon hit Fortnite Island as well.