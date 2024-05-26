Fortnite players mourn Peter Griffin after he’s wiped from new season map

Fortnite players are now mourning the loss of Peter Griffin as all traces of him is wiped away with Chapter 5 Season 3.

One of the more popular battle pass collaboration skins, Peter Griffin, was all the rage during the first season of Chapter 5. He received his own NPC that walked around Snooty Steppes and got a plethora of cosmetics to compliment his in-game skin.

While Peter Griffin was whisked away from the game when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 began, the developers decided to leave behind some of the easter eggs from the previous season. A flag with Peter Griffin’s face, similar to the “Petoria” flag from Season 2, and a fountain were left for players to admire.

Article continues after ad

With the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3, the game has undergone a significant change. All remnants of Peter Griffin, including his flag and the fountain, have been completely eradicated, symbolizing the end of an era in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

“The Peter Griffin statue… is lost media?” asked one user on X. A reply in response to another post asking if the statue would survive the changes of the upcoming season, which he unfortunately did not.

The new Fortnite season has been heavily discussed on social media due to its new vehicle meta and lackluster items. Now, the community has one more thing to say about Peter Griffin’s disappearance, hoping Epic Games would have kept him in the game in some capacity.

Article continues after ad

“Can’t believe they got rid of Peter and the train in the same season,” said another user.

Fortnite hasn’t added any more nods to Family Guy since Chapter 5 Season 1, when cosmetics were added through the store and the Battle Pass. Regardless of whether players wanted to see more characters added to the game or not.

With the new season there is seemingly no hope for Peter Griffin to come back through map-specific teasers or additional skins from the show.