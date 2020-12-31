Logo
Fortnite

Where to find and eliminate 50 IO Guards for Fortnite’s Week 5 challenge

Published: 31/Dec/2020 12:37

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

One of the biggest requirements for Fortnite’s Week 5 challenges is to eliminate 50 IO Guards, but we’ve got a map that makes things so much easier. 

Fortnite’s Season 5 update brought with it plenty of well-received additions including a map overhaul, a string of new exotic weapons, and skins based on iconic characters from God of War, Halo and The Walking Dead.

One new feature that hasn’t gone down so well, though, is the arrival of IO Guards on the map. The frustrating NPC enemies will relentlessly hunt down the player if spotted – and they always seem to appear at the worst possible time.

Fortnite IO Guards
Epic Games
IO Guards are formidable opponents in Fortnite Season 5.

The main reward for taking the high-powered enemies down is a Tactical Assault Rifle, meaning it’s not usually worth the ammo, time, and healing items you’ll need to burn through to defeat them all.

While players usually do their best to avoid IO Guards where possible, they’ll have to actively hunt them down if they want to complete Season 5’s Week 5 challenges. Yes, it’s going to be a tough one.

Where to find IO Guards in Fortnite Season 5

This week’s Legendary quest requires you to take down the powerful IO Guards, with a grand total of 50 to eliminate if you want to finish it completely. The reward for doing so is a big one: 55,000 XP.

Fortunately, the IO Guards rise up out of the ground from their terminals in set locations, meaning you can find them – or avoid them – quite easily, as long as you know where they spawn.

You can see all 20 locations where IO Guards appear on the map below:

IO Guard locations on Fortnite Map
Epic Games
All 20 locations where IO Guards spawn on the Fortnite Season 5 map.

IO Guards can be very difficult to take down, and there’ll be a few of them in each terminal, so you’ll want to make sure you come prepared with decent weapons and some Shield Potions or Medkits.

A good tactic is to take them down from as far away as you can, as their aim isn’t always the best at a distance. For this, you’ll want a long-range weapon like an Assault Rifle or Sniper Rifle.

It’s also worth pointing out that the terminals don’t always deliver IO Guards – sometimes, they feature loot instead. While this would normally be a blessing, it can be frustrating when you’re actually hoping for enemies to appear.

If you’re looking to complete the rest of the week’s quests, make sure you check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges hub.

Fortnite

Fortnite map reveals locations Loot Llamas are most likely to appear

Published: 31/Dec/2020 10:40

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

A new map shared by prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed the locations where Supply Llamas are most likely to appear on the Season 5 map.

Supply Llamas, usually referred to as Loot Llamas by Fortnite fans, are a rare occurrence on The Island. Only a few of them appear in each round of Epic Games’ popular battle royale, but they’re definitely worth finding and breaking open.

They contain stacks of each type of ammo (except rockets), resources like wood and steel, and consumable items like Bandages and Shield Potions. So naturally, fans are always on the hunt for them, and spotting one in the wild is always a highlight.

As well as being a useful resource in the game, Loot Llamas have become an iconic symbol of the Fortnite brand through merchandise and fan art, only further increasing their desirability.

Epic Games
Loot Llamas have become an iconic symbol of Fortnite.

Where to find Supply Llamas in Fortnite Season 5

While Loot Llamas spawn in random locations during every match, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has come up with a map based on their previous play data that highlights the most common places to find the rare item.

“Made something to draw the spawn location of 450 llamas from 90 matches using my replays, the arrows show the most common spots,” they explained in a post on Twitter, alongside an image of their map.

When asked if the location guide took them a long time to make, HYPEX explained that it was “all done auto”.

The map suggests the four most common Loot Llama locations are as follows:

  1. On the hill that’s east of Craggy Cliffs.
  2. Just off the main road northwest of Retail Row.
  3. Near the road that leads east out of Catty Corner.
  4. At the very bottom of the map, southeast of Misty Meadows.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Loot Llamas will appear in these specific locations when you play, but it seems as though you’ll have a much higher chance of finding one at these four spots than anywhere else on the map.

Season 5 of Fortnite is well underway, with a host of new additions including a map refresh, new weapons and some epic Gaming Legends skins. Most recently, an Operation Snowmando update provided a frosty overhaul for the game.

You can keep up to date with the latest guides, news and leaks over on our dedicated Fortnite hub.