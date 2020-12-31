One of the biggest requirements for Fortnite’s Week 5 challenges is to eliminate 50 IO Guards, but we’ve got a map that makes things so much easier.

Fortnite’s Season 5 update brought with it plenty of well-received additions including a map overhaul, a string of new exotic weapons, and skins based on iconic characters from God of War, Halo and The Walking Dead.

One new feature that hasn’t gone down so well, though, is the arrival of IO Guards on the map. The frustrating NPC enemies will relentlessly hunt down the player if spotted – and they always seem to appear at the worst possible time.

The main reward for taking the high-powered enemies down is a Tactical Assault Rifle, meaning it’s not usually worth the ammo, time, and healing items you’ll need to burn through to defeat them all.

While players usually do their best to avoid IO Guards where possible, they’ll have to actively hunt them down if they want to complete Season 5’s Week 5 challenges. Yes, it’s going to be a tough one.

Where to find IO Guards in Fortnite Season 5

This week’s Legendary quest requires you to take down the powerful IO Guards, with a grand total of 50 to eliminate if you want to finish it completely. The reward for doing so is a big one: 55,000 XP.

Fortunately, the IO Guards rise up out of the ground from their terminals in set locations, meaning you can find them – or avoid them – quite easily, as long as you know where they spawn.

You can see all 20 locations where IO Guards appear on the map below:

IO Guards can be very difficult to take down, and there’ll be a few of them in each terminal, so you’ll want to make sure you come prepared with decent weapons and some Shield Potions or Medkits.

A good tactic is to take them down from as far away as you can, as their aim isn’t always the best at a distance. For this, you’ll want a long-range weapon like an Assault Rifle or Sniper Rifle.

It’s also worth pointing out that the terminals don’t always deliver IO Guards – sometimes, they feature loot instead. While this would normally be a blessing, it can be frustrating when you’re actually hoping for enemies to appear.

